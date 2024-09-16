MyVoice: Views of our readers 16h September 2024

Need to expedite climate change mitigation

This refers to “Climate change: A clear and Present danger” (Sept 14). Union cabinet approved “Mission Mausam” with the aim of predicting weather with high precision by deploying, high performance computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning etc. India is also promoting “Green Energy” to tackle climate change. Mission Mausam will enable to save lives and reduce damage to infrastructure, but does not mitigate climate change. Green hydrogen is meant for energy transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy. But green hydrogen has several significant challenges for widespread adoption such as high production costs; the efficiency of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen is low around 60-80%; production of green hydrogen needs fresh water that is scarce; infrastructure limitations on production, distribution & storage. What is seriously and urgently required is drastically reducing the emissions of carbon dioxide and methane gases, the main culprits, by fully implementing the “Paris Agreement” by all the nations.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Paradoxical situation of LIC pensioners

It is good and welcome news that a number of nearly one lakh pensioners of pre-2014 retirees are to get benefitted by higher pension as members of EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organization). In this connection, it sounds odd that pension payable to the retirees of Life Insurance Corporation of India leaves much to be desired. Their basic pay component in pension amount remains the same, without any corresponding upward revision as and when the pay scales of the corporation’s in-service employees are revised. As a consequence, those who retired much earlier in high cadres like even Managing Director, Executive Director, etc., are getting much lesser pension than those who retired later but in lower cadres.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Yechury’s departure an immense loss to nation

The departure of Seetharam Yechury, the CPM general secretary, is an irreparable loss to public life in India. As rightly highlighted by PM Modi, he was a leading light of leftist forces in India and commanded much popularity or acceptance across the political spectrum.Through donation of his dead body for medical research, he proved that such ideal or rare gesture is indeed befitting to role or duty of ideal citizen or leader. For 45 years, he worked for justice, and built coalitions for the country’s best interests.

B V K Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

A clean & green initiative by CM Revanth

Indore won the title of the cleanest city in India for the seventh consecutive time last year. It is heartening to learn Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy wants to transform Greater Hyderabad into Indore-like clean city, and has directed officials to prepare plans in this regard. He called for a study on the systems and procedures adopted there. The government should take inspiration from Indore’s cleaning model to achieve cleaner cities in Telangana. Civic bodies must be held accountable for inefficiency, and citizens should be educated on cleaning practices to contribute. A clean city can only be achieved through collaborative efforts and proper regulation.

R Sreestuti, Hyderabad

Sustainability at forefront amid festivities

Amidst the presence of the current immersion season, a few eco warriors have pursed a creative and a sustainable initiative to create incense sticks out of immersion floral waste.This initiative addresses waste management and additionally stresses the need for sustainable development and strikes a chord deeply with cultural and spiritual practices. This is a notable initiative which shows how environmental activism can go hand in hand with the cultural values to bring about a change.

Bindi Mani Dhrishie, Hyderabad

Unravelling cosmic beauty of universe

NASA has unveiled a cosmic masterpiece. Red Spider Nebula photos have left the Internet starstruck. NASA’s recent release of stunning high-resolution images of the Red Spider Nebula has reignited a sense of wonder regarding the captivating beauty and mysteries of our universe. These awe-inspiring visuals have sparked global curiosity and highlight the importance of ongoing astronomical exploration and research. The profound impact of these images extends beyond scientific advancement, serving to unite individuals through a shared sense of wonder and inspiration for future generations of explorers.

Ruqqayyah Osman, Hyderabad