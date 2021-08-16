MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th August 2021

India needs to re-think Afghan stance

India will have a tough time regionally once Taliban takes hold of Afghanistan affairs. Pakistan and China have good relations with Taliban, whereas India cannot win their confidence now. All that India can earn from Taliban is assurance of not causing harm to the investments there. The emboldened Pakistan will try to foment terrorism across the border, whereas China will continue to keep India on tenterhooks on the issue of Line of Actual Control (LAC). India needs great care and deftness in strategising its diplomatic relations.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Taliban's return to power

The US occupied Afghanistan in the wake of the 11/9 attack promising to create a sovereign democratic country that is at peace with itself. It promised 'to modernize' the country riven by warring warlords and conflicting loyalties. But after nearly two decades it chose to strike a deal with the Taliban without extracting concessions towards a political settlement and withdraw its troops. What is currently unfolding in Afghanistan attests to the US mission's manifest failure. Despite more than a trillion dollars it spent and the training and equipment it gave the Afghan security forces, the land-locked, mountainous country is back to square one. One key learning is that it is inadvisable and futile to interfere in the form of a military intervention in another country citing geo-political reasons and lofty principles.

The Taliban's may not be recognized as the legitimate government of the country on account of taking power by force and not representing the entire country. The imminent return of Taliban to power has given rise to fears that it might show scant regard for human rights, curtail education and jobs for women and radicalize young people in the name of putting in place a 'pure Islamic system'.

The developments in Afghanistan will have international ramifications and repercussions: one reason why they attract so much international attention is that the Taliban could join hands with like-minded militant groups, intensify jihad and accentuate the 'clash of civilizations' underpinned by religious, cultural and geopolitical fault-lines or at least the fear or possibility of it.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Raking up past wounds

PM Modi is known to invoke sentiments whenever he feels that opposition is getting strong and his failures such as loss of jobs, Covid-19 mismanagement, falling GDP, growing bad loans and petrol products, are exposed, especially ahead of elections. So, his terming the partition event as "horror" does not come as a surprise. (Observing August 14 as Partition horrors remembrance Day is rightful tribute: BJP, August 15). Modi should realise that no one is bothered about the past and only interested in the present and the future. Had he forgotten horrors of Gujarat killings, Babri masjid demolition, Demonetization and so on?

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Metro not people-friendly

This refers to the letter, "Is Hyd Metro a failure, question commuters" (15 August). The purpose of public transport is to be easily accessible and affordable. Except a few cities, accessibility is difficult for common people as instead of people-friendly, it's more friendly to real estate. If Metro instead of being pocket-friendly has to be run as profit-friendly, then it cannot be called public transport but a private transport. For politicians and parties, Metro and flyovers have become a fad. In many cities, what's required is proper roads and good public transport which can affordable. At least Hyderabad Metro is more real estate-oriented, if one goes by connectivity and hence it looks to be failure. No wonder, 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan got away when he noticed something was fishy when routes were changed.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Basic means still elude people

We have entered the 75th year of India's hard–won independence. But, even now there is a belief that democracy is incomplete, shorn of equality, education, employment, nutrition and health. Freedom from poverty and freedom from discrimination based on caste, class, religion and regional consideration are a means to enhance the ability of citizens to participate meaningfully in democratic process. Progress on all these is important for poverty alleviation.

Muhammed Uzair, Sanjhak, UP

Opposition behaviour totally dismaying

Apropos 'Parliament ruckus: more in the offing.' The write-up brought out more serious questions on the mentality and behaviour of MPs in the Parliament, belonging to the Opposition, who tended to become more and more violent, by resorting to no-holds-barred methods in showing their frustration. A progressive tendency in the increase of violent behaviour is apparent, of late, in the methods resorted to by the members, which are visibly unacceptable in the Parliament. It will serve as an unhealthy lesson for the future generation in the country. Resorting to wayward methods and muscle power to overcome and subjugate marshals, by male and female members in the House is shameful. Totally forgetting that debate and discussion are the crux in thrashing out issues for finding solution is dismaying.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad