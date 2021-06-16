MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th June 2021

Critical cartoons

The Hans India as I see always carries positive and useful regional, national and relevant International news. But the cartoonist Manjul seems to be always biased, with just hate towards PM Modi and the party he represents. Manjul has never made a cartoon on CM KCR or KTR to propagate his sarcasm. Why?

Balaji Dayal, over e-mail

Need for helpline numbers



When compared to other media, print garners the maximum credibility. The news stories are respected and admired like in your newspaper. Very few papers publish helpline contact numbers when they present suicide stories. It would be great if your esteemed paper also joins the club. Helpline numbers convince the readers in turn to help distressed people to approach an appropriate counsellor or a counselling body.

P Satyalakshmi, Secunderabad

Stop these stunts



The reports that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao warns errant officials, conducts surprise visits/ checks and adopts a district are all gimmicks to counter the anti-incumbency against his governance (CM's fiat to babus: perform or perish, June 14). People are well aware these days about the performance of governments due to availability of 24X7 news channels and social media. KCR should realise that sincere "actions" are rewarded and empty "publicity" stunts and "sentiments" do not fetch votes always.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Rescue vulnerable children



This has reference to the article 'Challenges galore in ensuring child welfare' by Sree Nagesh Malladi. Children of marginal sections of the society in pandemic times are being pushed in more numbers to India's labour market which is always so cruel to the unorganized labor class. Such families' children are never able to come out of the vicious circle of poverty since deprivation of basic needs such as education, health and housing remains an enigma with them.

The moot question is, are we insensitive or have become mere spectators to the political system that has overtaken our existence? Where is our social security system to take care of a nation's children who otherwise should be treated as national assets ? 'Mera Bharat Mahan' slogans for the world outside are only a mask to hide our double standards character as we all are responsible for the fate of child labourers who otherwise should be in schools. We can see the clan of rag picking children swelling in cities who definitely must be supporting the much talked GDP curve by the economic policies drafters as they work at damn cheap costs. GOI, state governments and NGOs must come to the rescue of such vulnerable children and their families through an honest social security system .

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana