MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th June 2023

Telangana wins many a laurel

Kudos to the Government of Telangana. Under the able stewardship of CM KCR, the state has won 5 prestigious International Green Apple Awards (Hans India dated 15-6-’23) for the best-designed recent constructions of State Secretariat, temple and buildings. On the other hand, worldwide investments are pouring into Hyderabad with the initiative of KTR. World-class IT Towers are coming up in Cybercity as part of an expansion programme. Expecting many more laurels to Hyderabad in the future.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Why castigate Centre over ED/I-T raids?



This refers to the arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after prolonged questioning which was believed to have taken several hours. The ED recovered cash and other incriminating documents related to the cash for jobs scam in Tamil Nadu. It has become a tradition for political parties like AAP, BRS, TMC and DMK to always find fault the central agencies like the ED and the I-T and call these agencies to be conducting raids at the behest of the Centre on political opponents. One feels that the political parties concerned must see this as a welcome chance to mend their ways to come clean before the public.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

BJP bashing of YSRCP govt puzzling



Sudden air dashing of BJP’s Amit Shah and JP Nadda to Andhra Pradesh and pouncing powerfully on Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government for creating mayhem in all fronts that severely spoiled the state looks intriguing. All these four years, BJP stood by this government in a tutelary relationship. BJP also comes under the classification of criminal (A-2) for buttressing another criminal (A-1) all these years. It is surmising that this concussion on YSRCP has occurred after Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with the above two martinets. Will it lead to TDP-BJP-JSP alignment together to counter YSRCP at the hustings? Anything may happen in politics.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

The editorial, ‘Why is Jagan so worried and frustrated,’ gives vivid information about YSRCP ranking slipping faster than expected due to corrupt and biased governance by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Though BJP had been soft on YSRCP for coming to its rescue on a few important occasions so far, it has suddenly changed its tack and Amit Shah tore into the government. Thus, the signal from BJP is obvious that it cannot carry on business with YSRCP and spoil its image. With Jana Sena and TDP likely to strike alliance to unseat Jagan, BJP with no strong base in the state has literally made its choice to go along with them to win a couple of seats to make its presence felt in the state.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Team India lacked killer instinct



To me it appears that Team India had meekly surrendered in the WTC final to the Aussies as Indian rookies failed miserably. Once again Team India proved that it lacked the killer instinct and also consistency in performance after reaching the pinnacle. As rightly pointed out, India lost the game on day one. The talk of under prepared pitch etc is bunkum. Fortunately for the Australians, their performance in all departments was of highest quality with the batters paving the victory path. Rest of the game for the Aussies was only a ritual to finish the opponent, which they did with aplomb. Kudos to the Aussies’ team for winning the WTC 2023 and thereby achieving the unique record of winning all international tournaments related to the sport of Cricket.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

PSB boards not truly independent



In India, the best interests of government and regulators do not overlap very much. Indeed. In public sector banks, the majority shareholder, which is the government, often wants the management to act against its own interests in a variety of well-known ways. In this situation, there is little that the boards and the regulators can do. We have now to find out answers to the questions: 1. whether the bank boards are allowed to use their discretion to act negatively to the proposals of MD and CEO 2. Is it necessary for the board to dance to the tunes of the two bosses i.e., the RBI and the government? If this is corrected, the functioning of the banks would definitely rise to high standards.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad