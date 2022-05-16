MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th May 2022

Time to regulate prank videos, too

The brawl between actress 'Karate' Kalyani and Sreekanth Reddy the other day over the latter attempting to make a prank video near her house speaks volumes about the penchant of the people who make these videos and the simmering public outcry against them. Yes, many youtubers stuff their prank videos in Telugu with vulgarity, suggestive gestures and acts.When these videos are made at public places like shopping malls or market places, gullible people are often subjected to embarrassment, shame and fear.Makers of these videos use the concept of 'Prank' in its crude meaning of a 'wicked deed'.This is not fun but sadistic pleasure.This should not be allowed and this is what Kalyani demands now.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Why bizmen long to go to Parliament

Nowadays people, particularly businessmen, go to parliament not to represent their people but to subserve their interests apart from the immunity they get. For sure, they get pension and perks once they complete the term. So is the case with Governors. Enjoying the comforts they can retire into oblivion without accountability. Our nation cannot afford this any longer and should bring into focus and make amends that they discharge their constitutional obligations without fear or fervor.

DSP Rao, Kakinada

Which state govt isn't corrupt?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his elaborate oration in Hyderabad on May 14 said that he did not see such a highly corrupt state in his life like TRS. Is he blindfolded to check how the other Telugu state is running its governance? People and opponent political parties in all the platforms and forums bring out the corrupt deeds of the ruling government. It is certainly given to understand that both the parties at the Centre and in the state have some political advantages that seeks BJP to keep quiet without any comment. But people can make out a clear-cut judgment on the ongoing developments.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah exhorted the youth to throw out TRS for not fulfilling the promises it made. Did BJP fulfil its promises? During the election campaign in 2013, BJP's prominent leader Javdekar made an extensive promise to upgrade the minimum pension of EPS-95 retirees from around Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 with periodical DA hike and medical facilities. His party came to power and he became a minister in Modi's cabinet. Representatives of 65 lakh pensioners met him quite a number of times and many MPs like Hemamalini met PM, and raised this issue in parliament, but in vain. BJP leaders should first erase their black scars before blaming others.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Will BJP's gambit work in Tripura?

Apropos, "Manik Saha to be new Tripura CM," (The Hans India, May 15) With the gambit of changing the Chief Minister just before elections working in its favour in Uttarakhand, the BJP's top brass opted for a similar change in Tripura where polls are due early next year. The recent spate of changes, however, effected by the party in the central government or in states ruled by it has marked a return to more conventional politics with the standard political faultlines of caste identity pushing the urge to experiment to the background. Add to this, the BJP's continued policy of going for a leadership change just before the elections amply explains the weakness in the state level leadership. It also implies that party believes the government couldn't meet the expectations of the electorate.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

All talk and no substance

Congress MP and former Congress President came like a tourist on a visit to Warangal and delivered a vague speech in front of a mammoth crowd and then went away. Then it is the turn of Home Minister Amit Shah who came like a tourist on a visit to the twin cities. Being from the ruling party he used official visits and also managed to address party public meetings on the city outskirts. He went on to thunder "Throw out TRS govt" and added "Tantra Mantra Ki Sarkar Abhi Nahi Chalegi." Firstly what kind of language has he used in calling the elected government "Nizam government" without realising that partially BJP was responsible for growth of TRS when they joined hands with them to demand formation of Telangana. The parties like Congress and BJP should spell out what better they can do instead of simply making loud or vague speeches.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad