MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th November 2021

SZC sends positive message

The southern zonal council meeting held in Tirupati getting off to a good start with Union Home Minister Amit Shah setting a 30-day deadline for TS and AP to resolve all contentious issues including asset division in an amicable manner is a welcome development. Knowing that prolonging the matter even after seven years of formation of Telangana is an exercise in futility, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali giving an assurance that all issues pending in courts and other fora would be sorted after discussions with Andhra Pradesh as per rules laid down in AP Reorganisation Act of 2014 is a sensible decision.

KR Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Befitting honour for tribal heroes of freedom struggle

It's a good initiative from the Government of India to mark November 15, the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda, as Jan Jateeya Gourav Diwas in order to remember the forgotten or unsung tribal heroes of independence movement. Historically the tribal areas are among the first ones to revolt against the exploitation by British Raj. There were many unsung heroes who laid their lives in every nook and corner of India. As India celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence, it would be right occasion to remember them. Remembering their valour and sacrifice could inculcate patriotic fervour among people. That the freedom is won over but not begged should be clear for the generations to come.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Daydreaming by Congress



The tall talk of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in her attempt to recapture power in Uttar Pradesh, by fielding its workers in all 403 Assembly seats in UP, smacks of daydreaming. She cannot improve things by merely blaming the NDA, which is doing a good job in the State. Congress has become an irrelevant entity and an untouchable in the state – with no political party interested in making it an ally as the previous coalitions with Congress proved quite costly for these parties.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

BJP ignoring Nehru unwise



It is quite disheartening to note that BJP supremoes were conspicuous by their absence in parliament central hall on November 14, the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, to pay homage to him. Nehru was a high ranked freedom fighter and close associate of Mahatma Gandhi, who had undergone many ordeals in the freedom struggle and also played a key role in finalisation of Indian Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar. It is observed that BJP never remembered Nehru since it came to power in 2014. Nehru was very much admired by the thoughtful, needful and eloquent speeches of AB Vajpayee in parliament and saw in him the best qualities to become a national leader in future. That blessing became true.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Maoists, govt should find peace through talks

A day after the police operation that claimed 26 Maoists, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana stated that the stark divide between haves and have-nots is still a reality and there could be no real freedom without economic freedom. For good measure, he added that 'to call a starving man free is but to mock him'. It is important to tackle the root causes to do away with the need to 'neutralise' the members of outlawed organisations like the Communist Party of India (Maoist) in perpetuity. Both the State and the Maoists should engage in talks to reach a middle ground on how the impoverished tribal people can be protected from being exploited by those seeking greater wealth by exploiting them and their lands.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Delhi air quality worrisome



Air quality is worsening in the National Capital and the Delhi government ordered the closure of educational institutions for a week, banned construction activity and declared a work from home option for government offices. Air quality remained in the 'very poor' category in the capital on Monday morning with the city's overall air quality index (AQI) standing at 341. Citizens of Delhi should co-operate and extend their helping hand to the government for successful implementation of the urgent measures taken up by the government to tackle the hazardous scenario. The measures could be extended, if the capital continues to be under the threat of air pollution.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakona, Hyderabad