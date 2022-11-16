MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th November 2022

Krishna Tollywood's ever Super Star

In the demise of super star Krishna, Telugu states have lost a Titan of silver screen. In his long career in Telugu cinema, he was associated with many firsts like first cinema scope, 70 MM screen and such for which he was fondly called daring and dashing hero. He introduced and played Western roles like cowboy and James bond with aplomb in Telugu movies. His six decades life on screen and behind screen is full of success stories. He will always be remembered as Super Star.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Actor Krishna's career and his physical frame came to a conclusion in the process of life's journey. His remarkable movie canvas for four decades plus in variety of roles almost in all genres brought honours by the Government of India and Andhra University with Padma Bhushan and Honorary Doctorate respectively and accomplished a host of cini-related awards. He was also a Member of Parliament from Eluru. NTR's dream project of 'Alluri Sitarama Raju,' produced and portrayed by Natasekhara was applauded by Natasarvabhowma remained a golden remark in the shelves of Tollywood history. He belongs to next generation of ANR and NTR and a contemporary to Sobhan Babu and Krishnam Raju. Another era has ended with the exit of Super Star.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

The untimely demise of Super star Krishna left entire Telugu film industry in shock. Krishna earned the title 'Andhra James Bond' for the spy thrillers that he acted in. He acted in "Gudachari 116 a spy thriller and "Mosagallaku Mosagadu" introducing the cow boy in Telugu films. His most popular film 'Alluri Seetharamaraju' was made using full scope lens and his film 'Simhasanam' was the first 70 MM film. He was a head of his times when it came exploring new cinematic ideas, themes, technology and visual styles. He acted in more than 350 films. He played different characters with aplomb.

After legendary NTR, Krishna was having huge mass following in Telugu film industry. The void cannot be filled.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet.

Superstar Natasekhara Krishna was a versatile actor. He acted in sevaral generes of movies. He acted in movies made from novels such as 'Tene Manasulu,' 'Meena' 'Kalavaari Samsaram,' etc. Many spy thrillers got him the sobriquet 'Andhra James Bond.' He acted in a number of social, political and also folkloremovies. That he had starred in about 50 multistarrers shows his accommodative and fearless nature.

P V Srinivas, Hyderabad

Super Star Krishna will live in the hearts of Telugu audience forever. He was a super hit actor in his days. His movies 'Simhasanam,' 'Gudachari 116,' 'Alluri Sitaramaraju' and many more hits gave him a wonderful career in the Telugu film industry. His demise is a big loss to the Telugu film industry. People of Telugu states lost a legendary actor whose place is not easy to fill in by any other actor.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

Retd CJI's statement highly deplorable

The assertion given by the recently retired Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit is a highly disappointing one and has once again exposed the adhesion between the judiciary and the government. Ever since holding the top judicial post in the nation, one has to always remain impartial and should assure the dignity and admiration of the judiciary above all. But by himself exhibiting his craving for the chairmanship of NHRC, Lokpal or any other commission, has again raised the issue of independent working of the judiciary. Earlier also the retired Chief Justice of India Tarun Gogoi had accepted the Rajya Sabha membership by shattering the convention of not taking up any commitment by the former judiciary head. This must be ended at any cost to further save the judiciary from the clutches of government.

Dr Navneet Seth, Dhuri (Punjab)

Curran right pick for T20 WC honour

England's Sam Curran is the new favorite of the latest T20 World-Cup 2022. He rightly deserved the man of the tournament. He bagged 13 wickets in this tournament at just 6.52 runs per over economy rate. He also got player of the match in the final against Pakistan for his impressive figures of 3 for 12 runs in 4 overs. Ben Stokes, Butler, Sam Curran (of England), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Surya Kumar, Pandya (of India). Rizwan of Pakistan and many others from every participating team, made their mark as twinkling stars of T20 cricket. It was once again proved that T20 world Cup is not won by the hosts - this time by Australians!

Nivriti Madhu PV, Hyderabad