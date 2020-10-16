MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th October 2020

Focus on human development indicators

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Economic Outlook (WEO) report revealed that ndia is set to drop below Bangladesh in terms of per capita gross domestic product (GDP) this year owing to the national lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. This revelation brings to the fore the vulnerable points in India's economy. According to IMF, Bangladesh's per capita GDP in dollar terms is expected to grow 4% in 2020 to $1,888. On the other hand, India's per capita GDP is expected to decline 10.5% to $1,897-the lowest in the last four years. However, India's per capita GDP in dollar terms is expected to grow 8.2% at $2,030 in 2021.

A positive response from India would be to delight in our neighbour's economic development and put in sustained efforts to revive the economy. At this juncture, India's motto should be "minimum spending, maximum growth". A growth momentum must be created. To achieve this, non-autonomous expenditure has to go up sufficiently. Growth momentum can be created through substantial investment. Asset managers in the developed world must be persuaded to invest in India's growth-enabling, productivity-boosting infrastructure and they must be offered attractive dividends.

The government must promote investment spending but must focus more on spending in India by foreign capital. India is expected to bounce back from its flagging economy in the near future. However, we must not turn a blind eye to the growth and development in economies of countries like Bangladesh. India must learn lessons from the weaknesses in its economy. It must focus on not only per capita GDP but also human development indicators.

Venu GS, Kollam, Kerala

Unavoidable letter



Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking re-opening of Hindu temples, which were closed due to Covid-19. Intemperate language he used in the letter surely belittles the position he holds. Mocking at Chief Minister Uddhav Thakray's secularism aspect is too derogatory to keep aside. Such a mean understanding on secularism by the constitutional authority is unacceptable. More so, his reference to secularism in the letter instigates citizens not to be secular.

So also it whips up communal passions among Hindus. He also rakes up and takes a jibe at "Hindutwa" philosophy or practice of Uddhav Thackeray. While writing as an official, one must refrain from touching the personal aspects of any individual or official. Governor must have exercised his volition before doing so. His callus approach, on writing something to State Administrative Head, the Chief Minister, has irked the entire system.

The adventurism he has shown in releasing the said letter to media has further damaged the dignity of the office he serves. He might have displayed this temerity to appease his political bosses, or to boast himself up as a true Hindu. But he is not just an individual. He should have used all his authority to call Chief Minister at his office to convey whatever he wished.

But he, without thinking of consequences, acted as politician rather than a constitutional head. Thank God, Uddhav Thackeray riposted by reminding him of the oath he took on the Constitution which contains the word "Secularism" as one of the basic tenets of it. The Supreme Court held several times that secularism is the basic, unamendable feature of our constitution. A reprimand from the office of President of India, on Governor's unwarranted and shrugging like approach on official matters, becomes a good precedent. Such an insensitive and partisan act of Maharashtra Governer demands a serious rethinking on continuation of "Governor system" itself.

G Thirupathaiah. Hyderabad