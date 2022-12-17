MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th December 2022

Anti-incumbency wave sweeping AP

It is far from reality to say headline that "Jagan, Naidu on an equal footing?" ( Dec16). Anti-incumbency is ruling the roost, thanks to the wholesale mis-governance of the present chief minister which is responsible for making the electorate to turn and look to Naidu's rule once again. Rampant corruption, severe nepotism and harassment of the marginally backward sections of the society have become a household topic in the state. Public memory is proverbially short and whatever little in adverse memories remain etched in their minds about the erstwhile reign of Naidu are more than shadowed by the present dispensation.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

CM Jagan on a better footing

In this festive season of football World Cup, it is unfair to say that rising star kylian Mbappe and fading star Ronaldo are on an equal footing. It is not exaggeration to say that YSRCP is all set for a bigger win in 2024, as innovative welfare schemes, direct benefit transfer without any middlemen and compassionate Covid management in critical times have put Jagan in an invincible position. In the eyes of the Telugu people, not surprisingly, burning issues like non-completion of Polavaram project, non-grant of special category status, and debt burden, have gone to the credit of BJP and TDP. With regard to 3 capitals, it is again the TDP, BJP, JSP, INC combine which conspired and created legal and political hurdles for this dream project.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

BRS chief must tie up with Cong

KCR took a good step by starting a new national political party, namely, Bharat Rashtra Samiti. He should concentrate on making alliances with the political parties in the country to become the Prime Minister of India. He did a great job as the Chief Minister of Telangana for eight and a half years. He development Telangana very well and the state now looks like themetro city of Hyderabad. People of India should vote for BRS to develop the country to the maximum level. KCR should hold talks with Congress and opposition parties to form the government at the Center.

VRK Valmeeky, Hyderabad

Corruption now the order of the day

Referring to Dr Mohan Kanda's essay on "Combating Challenges of Corruption-II" (Dec 15), it is better not to speak about ubiquitous corruption. Pollution can be controlled to nil, but corruption cannot be, in the universe. A lot of high-level discussions, meetings, slogans, placards, agitations etc., held hitherto could not eliminate even an element of corruption. In politics, public and private offices, and what not, where there is air, there are immoral, fraudulent and underhand dealings. Prima facie, can anyone say truly that constitutional pillars 'Parliament, Executive and Judiciary' are functioning without an iota of malpractice? Why blame and grill other agencies? Corruption is a part of our life.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Govt firm on scrapping Collegium System

Even as Supreme Court squarely blamed the government for the delay in the appointment of judges, the Law Minister flagged concerns over piling of cases by pointing at government's limited role in appointing judges referring to the opaque Collegium System in place. He made it implicitly clear that National Judicial Appointments Commission is the only panacea to resolve the judges' vacancies as opined by several retired judges, jurists, advocates and leaders of political parties.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Heed former Army Chief's caution

Former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has said a well-known fact that lot of land was occupied by China decades ago in Arunachal Pradesh. Former governments did not take care to get the land vacated through bilateral dialogues or using defence forces. Further, a careless reply given when questioned was that the Indian land under Chinese possession was barren and even grass cannot grow there and hence it was not viewed seriously. Naravane's warning should be taken as wakeup call against inactiveness by the government in dealing with this rogue country.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Acid attack on teen in Delhi shocking

The gruesome acid attack on the school girl in broad day light in the national capital is shocking. It is more shocking to know that from August 2018 to this year 386 cases of acid attacks on women were registered and only 62 people have been convicted . The heinous attack warns us that not only in Delhi, the safety of every girl child and women is important across the whole country. Since acid attacks are increasing in our country the government should strictly ban the corrosive substance. Attackers should be arrested and given stringent punishment.

Zakir Hussain. Kazipet