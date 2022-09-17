MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th September 2022

Roger strode like a colossus

It is better to quit the game when people ask why? Roger Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slams, has announced that the 2022 Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament. Federer, regarded by many as the greatest male player to wield a tennis racket and who took the sport to new levels during a career spanning more than two decades, will retire after next week's Laver Cup in London. Federer, who dominated men's tennis after winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, has been troubled by injuries in recent years. Curtains will come down on the most illustrious tennis player. Tennis will not be the same again. Roger you have brought glory to the tennis world with your touch and volley game with a powerful service all the way.

- CKR Nathan, Ghaziabad

Turncoats betray public trust

Defection of eight Congress legislators in Goa openly depicts continuation of the frog mentality of our politicians in the face of their embracing BJP probably because of its stage management behind the curtains as in Maharashtra. These disloyal members of Congress took oath of their office before various religious gods, thus cheating the gods, people, parent party and democratic principles and values. Rumours are rolling that repetition of a similar situation may happen in Punjab in near future.

- Dr NSR Murthy,Secunderabad

The eight Congress MLAs switching to BJP is not a blow just to Congress but to the Indian democracy as well. Now-a-days politics have become like a cattle market. Just pay and buy whichever cattle or buffalo you want. In Goa, BJP is in power not because of the mandate of the people but because of deceit and manipulation. Goa Forward party leader Vijay Sardesai rightly said that the eight Congress legislatures who decided against all political property, basic decency and honesty to pursue their greed for wealth and hunger for power, stand today as the symbol of pure evil, displaying their shamelessness, selfishness, avarice and chicanery, in defiance of almighty God. He further said that people's representatives are sold like sacks of wheat to be bought for a price. Previously Arwind Kejriwal made an explosive allegation that BJP purchased 277 MLAs, spending Rs 5,500 crore. If the money and muscle power can dictate who comes to power then the voters will repose little faith in electoral system.

- Zeeshaan, Kazipet

A course correction, indeed

Is it that 'The Places of Worship Act 1991' passed by the then Parliament such an edict given as if by the Almighty, that it is absolutely sacrosanct and can never be amended at all? A time has come with the Varanasi district court's latest order in the Gyanvapi mosque case to review and amend the same. Over a hundred amendments were so far carried out and heavens are not going to fall with another amendment to the aforesaid Act of 1991, all in the interests of effecting a course correction in the annals of our past history and thereby promoting peace, harmony and brotherhood in our democratic set-up.

- Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Blaming 'Sanatana Dharma' bad

DMK leader and former Union Minister A Raja seems to be terribly uncomfortable being a Hindu - to be a dalit in particular. He spoke at length about the inability of Hindus to be assertive. He wondered why he was a born Hindu, and continues to remain as a helpless Hindu. His comment on 'Sanatana Dharma' for these ills is ridiculous. There is no wonder that the dalit stigma is hurting him most though Tamil Nadu is taking utmost advantage in terms of reservation and quota in the name of dalits and Dravidians, the advantages of which Raja too has been enjoying.

- KR Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Who is Father of Indian Constitution?

Telangana government took a decision to name the new Secretariat building after Dr BR Ambedkar and urged to the Central government to give the same name to the new Parliament complex at Delhi. My mediocre knowledge begs a point for clarification. The draft Constitution prepared by a judge of International Court of Justice, Sir Benegal N Rau, with the aid of Alladi Krishnaswamy Ayyar and KM Munshi under the guidance of Drafting Committee Chairman Dr BR Ambedkar, after thorough verification, was submitted to the Constituent Assembly. The draft, after several modifications, alterations, deletions and additions, was approved on November 26, 1948 by the Constituent Assembly under the Presidentship of Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad. Therefore, the Father of Constitution must be the Constituent Assembly, not any individual.

- N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad