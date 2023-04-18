MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th April 2023

A spate of extrajudicial killings

The oft-made claim of Uttar Pradesh being a model state is belied by the killings of Asad Ahmed and Ghulam in a purported police encounter and those of Atiq Ahmed and Khalid Asim amidst a multi-layer police cordon in full media glare by three gunmen. The way these extrajudicial killings were carried out was 'barbaric', to describe them in one word. The visuals of handcuffed men surrounded by policemen being shot dead at point-blank range exemplified lawlessness at its worst. They were no great advertisement for the world's largest democracy.

Evidently there is a certain primitiveness and sub-humanness about summary or instant justice. However, some BJP Ministers have termed the killings "divine justice" betraying their mindset. It is hard to believe that there was no 'official connivance' in what had happened in Jhansi and Prayagraj. The notoriety of the accused or the profession of zero tolerance of crime cannot dispense with the need for following the due process of law. It would seem that in Yogi Adityanath's scheme of things there is no place or role for the judiciary. It is significant that all those who were slain in cold blood were of a particular faith giving rise to the question whether the state administration is religion-blind or at least religion-neutral as it should be. Uttar Pradesh is not exempt from the constitutional prescription that no citizen shall be discriminated against on the ground of religion. The shooters shouted Jai Shri Ram slogan lending a religious colour to the shootout.

It is a sad fact that the Supreme Court's observation that the Uttar Pradesh state machinery would take care of Atiq's protection in case of a threat to his life turned out to be misplaced confidence. The restoration of the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh brooks no delay. Public pressure must be brought to bear on Yogi Adityanath, the rising star in the BJP to abjure his thoko (shoot down) approach and follow the dictates of constitutional governance. New India deserves something better than jungle raj.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Satyapal Mallik's shocking revelations are shocking the country



Former Jammu Kashmir Governor and BJP leader Satypal Malliks sensational claims that he was told to remain silence on 2019 Pulwama massacre on the Centre's own lapses are very shocking. He even revealed that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had also asked him not to say anything. There have been suspicious about Pulwama from the very beginning. How did 300kgs RDX reached the site? Why were the Jawans not Air lifted? Why was the connective arterial road not sanitized and thoroughly checked? Now Malliks allegations have shocked the entire nation as he had been very close to Modi. Now Malliks allegations had thrown up questions too serious for the country to brush aside. Now according to Malliks revelations the Pulwama terror attack, which has cost the lives of 40 soldiers was a result of the Narendra Modis Government's incompetence and massive intelligence failure. Now entire BJP and Narendra Modiji are silent on this issue. May be now or later Satyapal Mallik may be arrested by ED or CBI or will be arrested on defamation case. The Union Government's intention on this issue seems to be "Maximum Governance and Maximum silence." Definitely Satyapal Malliks revelations are shocking the country.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet.

Injustice to farmers



The central government has launched its latest attack on farmers by lowering the procurement price of wheat under the guise of grain quality. It is well known that crop quality suffered this season as a result of climate change and untimely rains. However, the government is now attempting to punish farmers for this natural disaster by lowering the purchase price for grains. The government's decision to lower the procurement price of wheat from farmers under the guise of quality is nothing more than a ruse to defraud farmers of their rightful dues. Previously, the government used quantity ceilings to reduce procurement. Now the Government is trying to reduce the procurement under the excuse of quality, which is entirely unacceptable.

Vijaykumar H K, Raichur, Karnataka

Ending Gehlot-Sachin rift key for Cong's existence

It refers to "Raging infighting may cost Cong dearly in Raj". Factionalism is part and parcel of politics, every party has it in some proportion or the other. As far as Rajatshan is concerned there is no doubt that Sachin Pilot worked really hard and travelled extensively to the length and breadth of the state before 2018 elections, but he was denied his dues and even deputy chief ministership was snached from him. It is not that BJP is sailing smoothly in the desert state, they also have enough problems on their plate, Vasundhra Raje being one of them, but if ever growing infighting between Gehlot can Sachin Pilot camps does not end soon, Congress is going to give state to BJP on a platter. So the sooner Gandhi family acts, the better it would be for them and the party.

Bal Govind, Noida