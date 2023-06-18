MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th June 2023

Look East Policy of Modi Sarkar fails

It seems as if both engines of the double engine Manipur sarkar have failed as the state continues to burn. At any hint of violence in non-BJP ruled states, there are loud cries for imposition of President's rule and sacking of the CM. There are also endless debates on mainstream television channels. But all this is not happening in the case of Manipur raising a big question on the neutrality of the channels. The gravity of the situation can be gauged by the fact that the house of a union minister was torched. Thankfully, the house was unoccupied and the minister himself was busy playing host to the G20 delegates in Kerala. The internet services have been suspended for more than a month now making life for the citizens of Manipur hard. But this has no effect on the violence which means that shutting the internet is no impediment to the spread of violence neither is it the cause of violence. The CM of Manipur has conveniently tried to blame the migrants from Myanmar for the problem. The much-publicised 'Look North East' policy of the government has come unstuck. Claims of peace and prosperity in the region since the Modi government came to power have been rudely shattered. The government at the center must do everything to rectify the situation before it is too late.

– Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

This refers to "Union Minister's house vandalised by mob in Manipur," (THI, June 17). Manipur continues to burn despite the Centre’s intervention and the state government’s efforts to restore peace and normalcy. The rule of lawlessness was starkly visible, when a mob vandalised the house of Central Minister RK Ranjan Singh in Imphal and set it afire. The incident laid bare the anger directed at the BJP, the ruling party in the state, and at the Centre. The recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the northeastern state had raised hopes of a cessation of hostilities between the warring Meiteis and Kukis amid the deployment of Army and paramilitary personnel. However, there has been no let-up in violence a month-and-a-half after clashes broke out during a protest march against the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Furthermore, the Governor-headed peace committee has run into trouble at the outset. A prominent Meitei civil society organisation has refused to join the panel, while an apex Kuki body has objected to the inclusion of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in it. Theatre doyen Ratan Thiyam has also pulled out on a bitter note. Going forward, the Centre needs to urgently review the panel’s composition and make changes that are acceptable to various stakeholders.

The ‘double-engine’ government must crack down on militant groups that are exploiting the volatile situation. Disarming militants is a prerequisite for creating an environment conducive for holding negotiations. A long-term plan must be prepared to tackle the twin problems of narco-terrorism and illegal immigration. Above all, sincere efforts are needed to bridge the trust deficit not only between the warring groups and the powers that be but also among the communities themselves.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Washington

Growing burden of lifestyle diseases

The adoption of certain habits in the past decade has resulted in lifestyle disorders, commonly referred to as non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Although lifestyle choices are often viewed as personal, they are influenced by social practices and reflect personal, group, and socio-economic identities. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning that without government efforts to promote physical activity, nearly 500 million people are at risk of developing heart disease, obesity, diabetes, or other NCDs between 2020 and 2030. The economic impact of these diseases would amount to approximately $27 billion per year in healthcare costs.

In a study supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the concerning prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases in India has been brought to light. The study, led by Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialist Centre and published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, provides the most comprehensive estimation of metabolic disorders in the country. The results indicate that diabetes affects over 10% of the population, while hypertension is present in 35% and high cholesterol levels in 28%. While urban areas bear a greater burden of these conditions, there is also an emerging rise in metabolic diseases, specifically diabetes, in rural areas.

Recognizing the rapid shift in health trends, the National Health Mission in India acknowledges that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have overtaken the burden of communicable diseases in the past decade. However, the healthcare sector has not consistently taken proactive measures to promote behavioral changes in this regard. The lack of sufficient counseling facilities for diabetics was highlighted in the NCD monitoring survey. Urgent attention is needed to address these concerns, particularly due to the substantial economic costs associated with lifestyle diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that these diseases could amount to a staggering $6 trillion for India by the year 2030.

The WHO urges countries to implement policies promoting active transport to combat lifestyle diseases. This includes creating safer roads and offering physical activity programs in various settings. Adopting healthier dietary habits, improving lifestyle practices, and optimizing body functions are key to preventing these diseases. Such measures can significantly reduce their prevalence and have wide-ranging benefits for individuals, societies, environments, and economies.

– Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Hatred keeps communal, caste cauldron boiling

It is indeed a matter of serious concern that we hear about incidents of violence related to communal or caste frenzy. Manipur continues to be in flare even after a month and even after the Union Home Minister's visit, which paved way for forming a peace panel. Even the residence of Union Minister is not spared. Chief Minister and Union Home minister do not enjoy the charisma that could help in bringing peace in the State. Maybe because they are not seen as non-partisan personalities.

Before putting off fire in Manipur, we find Dargha in Gujarat being violently attacked by unruly mob. Repression in the name of containing 'love jihad' is the main agenda in Uttarkhand. Aurangzeb heightened his presence for a while in Maharashtra. The newly elected government in Karnataka decided to repeal the Anti-Conversion Act and remove the portions in school text books that teaches about RSS founder instead of those who are known for their sacrifices for the freedom of the country. Instead of talking about people's livelihood issues, the opposition leader who was the Chief Minister all along in the State warns of resorting to agitations with communal colour. Kerala government is deprived of the benefit of overdraft. In Tamil Nadu, the State Secretary of BJP is arrested for his tweets against an MP belonging to a Left party. Because the MP is from ruling party even after months-long agitations all over the country against his sexual harassment episodes with women wrestlers the government has presented its reluctance to arrest him for long.

As elections in some States and general election are due more communally frenzied incidents are coming to the fore. The height of it is that even the tragic train accident is not spared. We find posting claiming the station master to be a Muslim and there is a mosque near the railway station. It is then clarified as the person in-charge is a Hindu and undergoing interrogation. The building shown as masque happens to be a Hindu temple. Stooping down so much to promote communal hate is sure to have its telling effect on the development of the country. A majority of the people are lingering around in poverty and are clueless about their livelihood issues. Unemployment is the highest of all times. Price of gas and petrol continue to haunt the minds of the poor. To mask the failures in resolving these basic issues bringing communal agenda to the fore might have helped for some time but not for all the time. It is time to focus on development that removes economic disparity and includes all.

–A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Our tourism potential huge, but zero intent

In a musing after returning from a overseas trip, well known journalist wrote "Delhi airport Staff so much more courteous and efficient than London. Cheaper wine and chocolates too! In terms of hotels and hospitality, we can compete and beat the best in the world and yet we get fewer tourists than much smaller countries like Spain or Italy. Tourism remains a missed opportunity waiting to be taken to the next level. Huge employment and revenue potential Agree?”

I fully agree what he had to say except “cheaper “wine, chocolates as we Indians often tend to multiply INR with their currency. Back home the chocolates from outside almost costs same that people often get it from there. It is true we have huge potential to attract more tourist from outside, but for poor infra and facilities around important tourism spots. Even now foreign tourist assume Indian tourism means Rajasthan, Agra and may be Goa and Kerala. Whatever tourist India attracts it because of our hospitality industry which goes extra mail to keep at foreign guests happy if not the poor Indians who also pay the same price.

On a recent visit to Europe covering 8 countries, all the tourism spots had all that is required to make people feel comfortable and safe. Most of the countries which we entered are of the size of our states but the kind of roads and infra that has been created for easy travel between countries without much hassle is missing in our country. On this count European nations need to be appreciated the way they are allowing free flow of tourists from one country to another. Even in the high altitude mountains the tourists including a large number of Indians were feeling safe to enjoy the snow clad spots. Some time back we went to Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir to the island of Nagarjuna Konda by ferry operated by Telangana Tourism was pathetic. It was risky to get to the spot to get into the ferry with no proper walkway. Most of the other tourism spots in India are no better. The present government has not paid serious attention except disputes and controversies over who has built or renaming etc. I wish our government would exploit the potential of tourism and related city development around these spots that has scope for employment.

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

India not adequately using its soft power

Every year on June 21, the International Yoga Day is celebrated all over the world. Although yoga should be an important part of life, the main purpose of this day is to spread awareness about the benefits of spiritual and physical practice. The theme of this year's International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Humanity'. Although Yoga is such a 'soft power' of our country, we have never been able to take advantage of it. At the same time, in western countries, this yoga is sometimes being sold in the name of 'mindfulness' and sometimes in the name of 'wellness'.

Since independence, our country has not been able to expand the soft power of yoga in the way South Korea made Korean pop (K-pop) its strength. America created its super power identity through Hollywood movies, while yoga is the most precious gift we got from Indian culture. Thousands of years old yoga is new and relevant even today. The earliest mention of the word yoga is found in the Rigveda. In the Dwapara Yuga, Lord Shri Krishna explained the importance of yoga in the Gita, and described it as a way of reaching the divine from the soul.

Apart from this, according to Hindu beliefs, Lord Shiva has been considered the greatest Yogi and this is also mentioned in the studies of many scientists. A few years ago, the 'American Institute of Vedic Studies' described Lord Shiva as the Grand-Master of Yoga, and in the same study it was also written that Lord Shiva's 'Nataraja Avatar' i.e. different postures of Shiva dancing. They give birth to different Yogasanas. Surya Namaskar is one of the most talked about asanas of yoga, because 12 different types of asanas are done together in it. It is astonishing that doing Surya Namaskar for 30 minutes burns about 450 calories. While weight-lifting or exercising in a gym for 30 minutes burns about 199 calories and running for 30 minutes burns about 414 calories. That is, for those who consider burning calories as a measure of fitness, yoga can prove to be the best exercise for them.

Maharishi Patanjali is considered the father of yoga, and Swami Vivekananda is credited with spreading yoga to the West. India gave Yoga, Ayurveda and Spirituality to the world, but we could not establish these as brands of India.

– Rishabh Mishra, Kanpur



It costs people dearly not to pay bribe

Corruption has so widely spread in India that it is not an exaggeration to mention there is no body who has not faced a situation of giving bribe forcibly. Everybody in our country might have faced this situation in his life at least once to have his or her things done without any delay. Everyone knows that by not giving bribe for a simple birth and death certificate, we have to wander around the office a number of times and the time taken for issuing a certificate is just a few minutes. In fact, there are very few departments in central or state governments which do not take bribe. Bribe is a norm at treasury, police, education, registrar office, electricity, births and deaths departments, and so on.

The bribe-taking people should be ashamed of receiving bribe for giving a death certificate. It means they are taking money on a dead person when the kith and kin are weeping on his death. How does the conscious permit them to do business on a dead body? In fact, the cost of not paying a bribe howsoever small an amount can be enormous for the affected person. I still remember in 1991 when I purchased a house I was asked to pay the amount for water connection in the cash counter. When I paid the amount, he demanded Rs 5 and when I asked what for the change he told me for each cash receipt he takes a bribe of Rs 5. I was stunned and at that time I was working in a bank as cashier. If I also start taking a bribe of Rs 5 for each cash receipt I would have earned a lot as in bank hundreds of receipts would be there per day. The opportunity cost of not paying the bribe is so overwhelming for ordinary people that it is unthinkable for them not to pay it.

And one more thing is the time factor. Everybody knows how the young generation today are running from pillar to post for getting their works done. Unless they pay the bribe, work will not be done as such and they cannot go regularly to enquire whether their work is done or not because of lack of time. Nobody wants to give bribe happily. Hence, given the power asymmetry between bribe giver and taker, punishing givers of such bribes for ensuring their basic entitlements must go.

- TSN Rao, Hyderabad

ADVANTAGE JAGAN

As Andhra Pradesh is inching towards its third elections in 2024, all political parties are readying themselves for the all-important event. This event is very important in more than one sense because it will decide the political future of one party, will showcase the growing hold and clout of a national party, will show to another party its place in the political arena.

Though there are just four parties in the race, it seems all but one are beset with utter confusion of political logistics. Right now, the YSRCP is the only party that is confidently ready lock, stock, and barrel to take the challenge, without any support and backing from outside. In other words, there is no confusion of any kind either in the minds of its leaders or in its cadres about their prospects in the elections. The BJP has only money and muscle power. In cricket catches often make matches, but in politics, money and muscle power alone are not sufficient. The party must have built a huge vote bank and Amit Shah and Nadda mean nothing in AP as their party has not fulfilled the promises made to the people at the time of bifurcation.

Chandrababu is the only leader in the TDP who has some plan and strategy to put up a tough fight in the elections. Though his gift of the gab and elephantine memory are still intact, age is clearly telling upon him. This is his last elections as he himself declared, so he can work out all possible political and apolitical permutations and combinations. If time demands, Babu is capable of 'using' even Jr NTR to achieve his life ambition! It is to see his son stepping into the shoes of Jagan. A pipe dream, it appears.

Pawan Kalyan, it seems, has learnt nothing from the short-lived political career of his brother. He is neither an MGR nor an NTR and all his political speeches give away his immaturity. Holding huge road shows is one thing and winning at the hustings is another thing. He has the heady ambition of capturing power. Using foul language and showing his chappals to the Opposition leaders are his favorite antics! But his foremost duty now is to stop riding the high horse and to find winning horses for his party. But,alas,neither of them is possible.

When viewed against this backdrop, the three parties can't capture power alone on their own. It is a pity that all these parties could not even give a powerful slogan against the YSRCP government so far! All of them often harp on corruption in the government but cannot pick holes in the populist schemes of Jagan. Again right now they are no match for Jagan. And so in this political match, it is Advantage Jagan.

– M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

The only genuine person appearing on the preset rotten political system in Andhra is surely JSP chief Pawan Kalyan – his honesty and sincerity to do something good to the Andhra people and state are understood by all. Though his party along with him was defeated in last elections, and all thought he would run away, he is still around. For other politicians, crowds have to be mobilised by offering daily wage, food and liquor. No one can beat the crowd-pulling charisma of Pawan Kalyan. In Andhra state, the backs of middle class sections are broken as the state imposing taxes on us to meet the unproductive freebies program of the government .There is nothing wrong in considering the request of Pawan Kalyan to give him a chance to serve state as his sincerity, honesty and hard work had been witnessed by us since the inception of his party JSP.

– RamaKrishnaM, Kakinada

