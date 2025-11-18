MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th Nov 2025

Bihar voters come of age

This has reference to your editorial ‘Nitish Kumar’s administrative acumen stood him in good stead’. Gone are the days, when political strength, coupled with caste equations decided the fortunes of parties and candidates in elections. Bihar elections have dismantled the trend, when all cross sections of castes enthusiastically took part to choose and elect a performing government in the state, having learnt bitter lessons of misrule and rampant corruption under the RJD rule.

The dismal memories of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s are fresh in people’s mind. Not letting his son Tejashwi Yadav to don the mantle is an indication of this very ‘awakening’. Good governance and effective checks on corruption is what the people expect from their elected representatives. Freebies alone cannot alone sway polling patterns.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

People repose trust in Nitish Kumar

This is further to your editorial ‘Nitish Kumar’s administrative acumen stood him in good stead’. Backing an administration that lives up to people’s expectations is the mantra that most of the states in the country are witnessing; the performing government being re-elected is reflective of the good governance that has prevailed in Bihar, whose people trust and back Nitish Kumar.

Giving school going girls bicycles is one such initiative that catapulted his image among the masses. The people of Bihar are experiencing an enormous change in law and order, a welcome change from the dark days of hooliganism culture that prevailed during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s rule.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Death sentence of Hasina is a legal fraud

The death sentence and six-month imprisonment in absentia awarded to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina by Bangladesh’s so-called International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) expose serious legal and procedural flaws. The tribunal, reportedly influenced by Muhammad Yunus, who heads the interim government, raises concerns not only about fairness but also about the timing and intention of justice.

That these verdicts were announced just before the declaration of elections strongly suggests a politically motivated agenda rather than impartial adjudication. By delivering verdicts in absentia, the tribunal undermines Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), violating the accused’s right to a fair trial and core principles of natural justice, including the right to defend herself, confront evidence, and cross-examine witnesses.

A death sentence delivered without participation is inherently arbitrary and legally unsustainable. Furthermore, crimes against humanity are conventionally referred to the International Criminal Tribunal at The Hague, ensuring impartiality, procedural safeguards, and enforceable judgments, which all stand bypassed.

K V Chandra Mouli, Mysuru-570022

ICJ must handle Hasina’s case

It was quite shocking to learn that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death by the Bangladesh Tribunal. We suggest that Bangladesh should refer the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

World leaders and international bodies like UNO must unite and appeal for the same. India is interested in political and economic stability of its neighbours. Hasina has dubbed it as Kangaroo (unofficial) court judgement and politically motivated. Hence, ICJ must act fast.

PVP Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad-61

Laudable Initiative

Conducting counselling sessions for rowdy sheeters by police officials is laudable. (Hans India page 2 November 17) In many cases, the young people become rowdy sheeters when there are no elderly people in the house to guide to follow right path.

Another reason is lack of education. The police may also provide them suitable jobs or encourage business venture so that they will never resort to rowdyism in future.

G V N Murthy, Hyderabad

Paltu Ram-A true politician

Nitish Kumar has built a unique political career in modern India- from student politics to becoming Bihar’s longest serving Chief Minister for the tenth time. He has been called ‘Sushasan Babu’ for his focus on governance, education, and women’s welfare. His reputation for integrity and simple lifestyle strengthened his bond with the people.

Opponents call him ‘Paltu Ram’, a nickname reflecting his frequent political shifts from the BJP led NDA to the RJD Congress Mahagathbandhan and back again with ease and without any guilt. While opponents interpret his moves of shifting parties frequently as opportunistic, supporters call it a survival necessity in a stormy political climate. His dual image—as an innovative reformer and tactical strategist-- illustrates the core qualities of a ‘true politician’.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad