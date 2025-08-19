MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th Aug 2025

Free bus ride is pure vote-bank politics

It is quite paradoxical that the present AP government, which has no money to pay the just and long-pending dearness allowance to its employees, has launched a free bus ride scheme for all women in the state. As things stand, women employees who draw salaries in lakhs can easily pay the charges to their workplaces. The scheme helps them to save money. Sadly, women from the lower strata have no access to buses and they cannot afford to travel long distances due to inabilities and social restrictions. A fallout of the free bus ride scheme is that it is drawing women in drones to unnecessary travels and leading to hardships to men, who find it hard to get seats. The vote-bank politics that helps parties get unprecedented mandates are deplorable.

M Chandrasekhar, Kadapa

Radhakrishnan makes for the perfect V-P choice

C P Radhakrishnan, the present Governor of Maharashtra, has impressive credentials, including dedication, humility, and intellect. He has remained focused on community service and empowering the marginalised, as has been described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Incidentally, Radhakrishnana distinguished himself as the Governor of Jharkhand with the additional charge of Telangana and Puducherry. These appointments prove that he is amicable and non-controversial. One hopes that a man with such lofty achievements will be the unanimous choice as the country’s next Vice-President.

Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

Politicians must stop undermining bodies like ECI

The recent article titled “Rahul’s allegations against EC detrimental to the foundations of Indian democracy” brings attention to a critical issue — politicisation of the Election Commission (EC). As the guardian of electoral integrity, the EC plays a central role in upholding democratic values in India. Rahul Gandhi’s allegations regarding voter list irregularities in Mahadevapura constituency, where his own party is in power, appear strategically questionable. Instead of filing a formal complaint supported by evidence, the opposition leader made public accusations, thereby bypassing the established legal route. The article rightly observes that targeting a Congress-ruled state like Karnataka creates doubts about the intent behind these claims. Such an approach risks damaging public trust in the EC, an institution that must remain neutral and respected. While electoral accountability is essential, unsubstantiated politically motivated claims only erode public confidence in democratic institutions. Political leaders must act with responsibility and uphold credibility of bodies like the EC, which form the backbone of India’s democratic process.

Varsha Omprakash, St. Francis College for Women

EC must redeem itself

It is ironic that the Election Commission of India (ECI) that must be politically neutral in the performance of its duties has been at the center of a political storm after the Opposition raised doubts about its independence, impartiality and integrity in the preparation of voters’ lists and conduct of elections. The problem with the commission is that it lacks transparency and the will to ensure a level-playing field for all political parties. In taking a confrontational approach towards Rahul Gandhi for lifting the lid on what he calls ‘vote chori’ and campaigning for righting the electoral process, the poll body has not marshalled its neutrality and willingness to take corrective action. By doubling down on its demand that Rahul Gandhi file a signed affidavit within seven days or apologize in an intimidatory manner instead of investigating the alleged voter theft and putting forth its ludicrous argument that his failure to do so within the deadline will disprove the allegations, the Election Commission has lent credence to the charge of acting as an agent of the BJP. Its claim that it does not distinguish between parties is belied by its lack of interest in asking BJP MP Anurag Thakur to file an affidavit for alleging voter roll discrepancies in Rae Bareli. The Election Commission must ask itself why it becomes necessary for the Supreme Court to issue orders to it to protect the sanctity of elections. The commission must redeem itself or, failing that, we must redeem it for the sake of Indian democracy.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)