MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th March 2025

Empower women for sustainability

As I reflect on Sunita Narain’s poignant words, I am reminded that women are indeed the worst impacted by environmental degradation. It’s high time we took a leaf out of their book, and learnt from their experiences. The “Chipko” movement is a shining example of women’s determination to protect their livelihoods. We must recognize the intrinsic link between environment and economic growth, and work towards creating ecological assets that benefit all. Let’s join hands to build a better tomorrow.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Soulful renditions by Garimella timeless

Saint-like person Aravinda Rao wholeheartedly paid his deepest tributes to the recently departed classical musician Garimella Balakrishna Prasad by quoting his highly exemplary works on music (Hans, March 16). I also expressed my homage to this musical soul in this column a few days ago. But my love towards music haunts my heart to address a few lines more. “Where words fail, music speaks” said Hans Christian Anderson. Edmund Bulwer said, “Music once admitted to the soul, becomes a sort of spirit and never dies”. The most sublime music uplifts and soothes the mind, bringing joy to the listener. Music is serene, noble and powerful. In short, the ear hears music, but the soul enjoys it. Our couple gets immersed very often in tranquility while listening some wonderful cini musical numbers from old Jayabheri, Bhakta Jayadeva, Jagadekaveeruni Kadha, Tinguranga and a few more renditioned by divine human Ghantasala which are no inferior to Annamacharya and Thyagayya Keertanas.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

This has reference to the article by Aravinda Rao about Garimella Balakrishna Prasad. Balakrishna Prasad was blessed by his parents and his teacher. Thus, he acquired devotion, knowledge, discipline and excellent activity of singing. He spread devotion by singing Annamacharya Keertanalu. Thus, he created an ocean of Annamacharya Keerthanalu. His piousful and peaceful voice created traditional and devotional waves not only in Tirumala but across many hearts throughout the devotional space. We can swim in his devotional ocean so that we can explore listening to his Keerthanalu, read his books and know about the awards he got. Requesting the TTD management to start devotional songs singing training centers at several places and abroad as well.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

India, New Zealand to bolster ties

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s five-day visit to India is a “shot in the arm” for bilateral ties between the two nations. The visit aims to “seal the deal” on strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, and people-to-people exchanges. As Luxon engages in diplomatic discussions with Indian leaders, we can expect a “win-win” situation for both countries. This visit is a “stepping stone” for further economic cooperation and cultural exchange.

Sridevi Tejaswani, Kakinada

Aadhaar-Voter ID link spurs concerns

Before Aadhaar, which was promoted as a tool to benefit welfare scheme recipients and enable direct cash transfers, the interlinking of rivers was a major debate. However, when political parties saw no electoral advantage, the idea was shelved. Now, Aadhaar linking and the misuse of personal data have become a burden, especially since it is tied to bank accounts. Aadhaar is linked to almost everything except birth and death records — the latter being in the hands of who created us. Even voter slips, which should come from election officials, often reach parties first, complete with their symbols which get distributed by party cadres door to door. If Aadhaar is linked to voter IDs, what safeguards are in place to prevent misuse of our personal records by political parties?

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

TN firm on its no to 3-language policy

The Centre’s aim to introduce Hindi under the 3-language policy in Tamil Nadu has met with resistance. CM MK Stalin views the move as an attack on federalism, which is the basic structure of Constitution. Addressing the Madras Bar Association, the CM expressed hope that the Judiciary would play its due role in protecting the states in case of unequal distribution of finances and interference by the centre in its self-governance.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad