Case booked against officials over demolition of homes

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognisance of the demolition drive carried out by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) at Kogilu in Yelahanka, following reports that hundreds of children and lactating mothers were rendered homeless.

Acting on a media report, the Commission has registered a case against the authorities involved and issued stern directions to provide immediate alternative arrangements for the affected families.

More than 150 houses and sheds located near the Kogilu Bande area in Yelahanka, under the Bengaluru North civic limits, were razed recently as part of an alleged encroachment clearance drive. Officials claimed the land was earmarked for a solid waste management facility.

However, residents alleged that the demolition was carried out without prior notice or rehabilitation plans, leaving entire families stranded on the streets overnight. According to the Child Rights Commission, the sudden eviction has had a severe impact on children and vulnerable groups. Over 500 children reportedly fell ill due to exposure to harsh weather conditions after losing shelter. The Commission noted that infants, pregnant women and lactating mothers were among those most affected, highlighting a serious violation of child protection and welfare norms.

In its suo motu complaint, the Commission has sought a detailed report from the GBA, questioning the legality and humanitarian aspects of the eviction. It has directed the authority to immediately arrange temporary shelter, food, medical care and basic amenities for displaced families, particularly children and mothers. The Commission has also indicated that failure to comply could invite further legal action against responsible officials.

Public anger over the demolition has continued to simmer. Recently, displaced residents attempted to lay siege to the residence of Minister Krishna Byregowda in Bengaluru, demanding justice and rehabilitation. Despite the biting cold, elderly persons, women and children staged a sit-in protest, accusing the government of treating the poor as expendable. Protesters raised slogans questioning whether the poor had no value and demanded either proper housing or imprisonment, underscoring their desperation.

Police were deployed in large numbers to prevent the situation from escalating, as hundreds gathered near the minister’s residence. Visuals of homeless families braving the cold sparked widespread criticism on social media and renewed debate on urban development versus humane governance.

With the Child Rights Commission stepping in, the Kogilu demolition has now become a major administrative and political issue. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the authorities move swiftly to rehabilitate the affected families or face stricter action for alleged violations of child rights and human dignity.