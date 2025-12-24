Peaceful mass gathering of pensioners at DC Office

Bengaluru: Morethan 500 eligible pensioners from various slums and marginalised settlements across Bengaluru gathered peacefully at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Bengaluru Urban District, on Tuesday morning to demand immediate reforms in the social security pension system. The gathering highlighted the severe distress caused by the annual income limit of Rs. 32,000, which has led to the large-scale rejection of pension applications across Karnataka.

The participants included senior citizens, widows, single women, persons with disabilities and members of Pension Parishad (a national-level platform working for the universalization of social security pensions), and many of whom depend entirely on pension amounts for food, healthcare, children’s education and daily survival. Despite being eligible, these communities have been denied pensions under schemes such as Indira Gandhi Pension, Sandhya Suraksha, Widow Pension, Disability Pension, Mythri and Manaswini, primarily due to the income standards and administrative hurdles. The gathering was orderly and dignified, reflecting the desperation and discipline of communities seeking justice. There were no slogans, placards or demonstrations. Community members assembled at a designated place within the DC office premises and waited patiently for the district administration to receive their grievances.