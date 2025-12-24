Congress has murdered Gandhiji not once but many times: Bommai

Bidar: TheCongress has murdered Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi not once but several times. The Congress party invokes Gandhi’s name only to gain political benefit and out of fear that this advantage may slip away, it keeps talking about Gandhi, alleged former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Asked about dropping Gandhi’s name from the NREGA scheme here on Tuesday, he told reporters that Gandhiji had advised the dissolution of the Congress party. However, Jawaharlal Nehru did not dissolve it, and it was then that Gandhi was assassinated. By imposing the Emergency, Gandhi was “killed” once again. By repeatedly acting against Gandhi’s principles, the Congress has murdered him many times, he alleged.

The former CM said that by separating Gandhi and Ram, the Congress is committing a sinful act. Ram and Gandhi are not different; Gandhi’s soul constantly chanted the name of Ram. Gandhi, who upheld the ideals of Ram, spoke of the concept of Ram Rajya.

Today, the name of Ram that existed in Gandhi’s soul has been attached to the employment guarantee scheme.

Earlier, the scheme carried Nehru’s name, and during elections, Gandhi’s name was added.

The Congress uses Gandhi’s name to gain political benefit. Fearing that this advantage may be lost, they are making such statements

‘A habit of Rahul Gandhi’

Responding to a question about Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi travelling abroad and speaking against India, Bommai said that Rahul Gandhi has developed a habit of speaking against India’s constitutional institutions and democracy.

To protect himself from the corruption he has committed, Rahul seeks the protection of foreign organisations like Soros.

His words carry no value in India, and that is why he goes abroad and speaks, he added.