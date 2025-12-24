From grocery top-ups to premium lifestyle PRODUCTS

Vijayawada: Once known primarily as the Business Capital of Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada is now scripting a quieter but equally powerful transformation-one driven not by factories or finance alone, but by fast deliveries, bold carts and evolving consumer aspirations. According to How India Instamarted 2025, the fifth annual year-end consumer trends report released by Instamart, the city has emerged as one of India’s most dynamic Tier-2 quick commerce markets.

What began as a platform for last-minute grocery runs has now become a lifestyle companion for Vijayawada’s residents. The numbers tell a compelling story. In 2025, non-grocery categories in the city witnessed explosive growth. Bags, wallets and accessories surged by an astonishing 538 per cent year-on-year, while sports and fitness products jumped 495 per cent, reflecting a growing focus on style and health. Jewellery and hair accessories rose 330 percent, toys grew 245 percent, and electronics and appliances climbed 223 per cent—clear indicators that premium and planned purchases are going mainstream. “Quick commerce has moved beyond convenience to become part of modern Indian life,” said Hari Kumar Gopinathan, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy. “From daily essentials to indulgent and big-ticket purchases, Instamart is now a trusted partner for everything people need.”

Daily shopping patterns reveal Vijayawada’s distinctive rhythm. Mornings are peak ordering hours, driven by essentials such as tomatoes, onions, sunflower oil and potatoes.

The city shows sharp morning spikes for fresh produce, rivaling metro-level demand. At the same time, carts reflect a balance between cravings and necessities—colas, chips and snacks sit comfortably alongside sugar, mineral water and dishwashing essentials.

Local tastes remain strong. Chukkakura leaves ranked among the most ordered items, while Durga ghee, gingelly oil and groundnut oil featured prominently, underlining Vijayawada’s deep-rooted regional food preferences.

Festival seasons, meanwhile, sparked indulgence, with a surge in chocolates, colas and crunchy snacks. Health-conscious buying also rose sharply, with the health category growing 83 per cent year-on-year.

Perhaps the most striking indicator of change is spending behaviour. Vijayawada’s top Instamart user spent over Rs 3.62 lakh in 2025, blending premium lifestyle products with everyday staples. Four more shoppers crossed the Rs 3 lakh mark, highlighting the city’s growing comfort with convenience-led premium consumption. Their carts included electronics, toys, fitness gear, personal care items and celebratory treats—proof that quick commerce has become a one-stop destination.

As India at large optimised daily life through quick commerce—ordering milk at the rate of four packets per second-Vijayawada stood out as a Tier-2 city confidently upgrading its lifestyle. In 2025, Vijayawada didn’t just shop fast; it shopped smart, bold and premium.