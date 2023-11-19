MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th November 2023

Empowering communities for global well-being

It is indeed unfortunate that approximately half of the global population lacks access to adequately managed sanitation, a fundamental human right recognized by WHO and UNICEF. Currently, 3.5 billion people lack access to safe toilets, and 419 million practice 'open defecation,' leading to dire consequences such as the spread of diseases, claiming the lives of 1,000 children under five every day. Urgency is evident as Sustainable Development Goal 6 aims to provide safe toilets and water for all by 2030, requiring efforts to accelerate progress.

World Toilet Day, commemorated on November 19, might appear unusual, yet its profound importance lies in emphasizing the essential requirement for cleanliness and proper hygiene to uphold a pristine environment.

Since its inception as a UN observance in 2013, World Toilet Day serves to raise awareness about individuals living without access to safely managed sanitation. Recognizing the pivotal role of sanitation and access to drinking water in catalyzing sustainable development and building resilience against climate change impacts, this year's theme, "Accelerating Change," underscores the immediate need to inspire personal action in enhancing toilets and sanitation systems. Despite this urgency, a UN report cautions that three billion people may still lack access to safely managed sanitation by 2030, signaling a worrisome global lag in advancement.

UNICEF addressed the 2023 World Toilet Day, emphasizing the crucial need for nationwide access to proper toilets and highlighting poor hygiene practices as a common cause of diseases. Stressing self-discipline for proper toilet use, it's essential to raise awareness about the sanitation crisis through social media, discussions, and campaigns. Recognizing the significance of tackling inadequate sanitation challenges, informed individuals play a crucial role in contributing to solutions. The positive impact of toilets on public health, human dignity, and personal safety, particularly for females, underscores the importance of this awareness. Ensuring the safe management of excreta is essential to prevent the spread of diseases, achieved through functional sanitation systems that address soil-transmitted and water-related issues.

– Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

***

Sanitation is the basic need of human beings and human right. It is a foundation stone of public health and plays a critical role in protecting the environment. To leave so many people behind without safe toilets is immoral, dangerous and self-defeating. So, the importance of using toilets and safe disposal of human excreta United Nations celebrates World Toilet Day (WTD) on November 19 every year. WTD is about getting the world on track by taking much faster action. Governments and big institutions must be accountable for delivering on their promises. Today, globally 3.5 billion people live without a safe toilet. The world is seriously off track to meet SDG 6: to ensure “availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all” by 2030. There is an urgent need to accelerate change.

Sanitation coverage in India was as low as 39% till 2014. Around 55 Crore people in rural areas were without a toilet facility before 2014. This was severely affecting the health and dignity of people in rural areas, especially women and children. Exposure to contaminated drinking water sources and food with pathogen-laden human waste is a major cause of diarrhoea and can be affected by cholera, trachoma, intestinal worms, malaria, ascariasis, etc. WHO observed that one gram of faeces can contain 10,000,000 viruses, 1,000,000 bacteria, 1,000 parasite cysts and 100 parasite eggs. Open and untreated human excreta can interact with food through soil, water and crops unless this faecal-oral route is broken by adopting safe sanitation and hygiene practices. To accelerate the efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage and to make the country Open Defecation Free (ODF), SBMG launched on 2nd October 2014, with an agenda of providing access to toilets to all rural households. So far, more than 11 crore IHHLs have been constructed under the SBMG programme, across the country. As a result, sanitation coverage increased to 100% in rural India.

All the States should ensure that no one is left behind in having access to toilet facilities. Under SBM(G), onsite sanitation technology such as twin pit toilets is mainly constructed in rural areas, which safely confine and decompose human excreta. For single pit/septic tank toilets, the focus has been on retrofitting the single pit toilets to twin pit toilets or connecting the septic tank to soak pits. States should carry out awareness generation campaigns regularly for the households to retrofit their toilets, to ensure their long-term usage. Sanitation is mainly a behavioural issue. Governments must create proper awareness among the people to stop open defecation and to adopt safe sanitation practices.

– A Shyam Kumar, Hyderabad

A momentous day for a cricket-crazy nation

The wear and tear in the Wankhede wicket gave an edge to help Team India get past New Zealand and the toss paved the way for putting up a big enough total. How India defended that total is history now. The New Zealanders putting up a brave front could not pick up momentum when really wanted in the death overs succumbed to the pressure mounting on them. Thus, the game of cricket is really funny and the fortunes favoured the home team in the end. As a matter of fact, the tables favouring the team chasing and all of a sudden Shami's stint put the brakes on Kiwi progress and the end came in a rather tame way in the end. If Kohli carried India's flag with a fighting century, his 50th in ODI matches, Shreyas Iyer staging a comeback made his presence felt with a calculative innings in a fighting exhibition of stroke play. Williamson failed to apply pressure from the word go and his bowlers were faltered to deceive by the big hitting batsmen. Rohit Sharma as a captain and batsman made amends for his loss of form in recent times by putting up a brave power hitting when there was shine on the ball. Gill gave him admirable support. KL Rahul as a wicket keeper batsman provided handy support to the pace attack.

In all, it was a fine exhibition of all-round cricket and the absence of Hardik Pandya was not felt. The team management gave the team enough balance and that was the hallmark of 10 straight wins on the trot. The momentum will be a force to reckon with for the Indian team. Winning is a habit and Team India learned the art of making a clean sweep and helping the team to bring the World Cup to our doorstep.

– C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

Five-time World Cup champions Australia defeated South Africa in the ICC 2023 World Cup semi-final match and entered the finals. South Africa after winning the toss elected to bat and they were all out for a low score of 212 runs. Australia batting second had a flying start but later lost the wickets and chased the target by losing seven wickets. Australian opener and all-rounder Travis Head took two consecutive wickets and scored 62 runs in winning the match for Australia and he deserved man of the match. Australia entered finals well although they lost two matches at the group level in the world cup and they face mighty hosts India in the finals of the world cup. Best of luck to Australia in the finals of the ICC 2023 world cup and it's a tough task for them to win the finals of the ICC 2023 world cup versus mighty hosts India.

– V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

***

India will meet Australia in the finals of the coveted Men’s ICC trophy at Ahmadabad on Sunday. The run-up of India into the finals has been nothing short of dazzling. The men in blue entered the finals without being defeated in the round Robin and knockout stages, which has added to the subcontinent’s cricket-crazy fans’ expectations tremendously. This has come about by impeccable gamesmanship, catalyzed by certain degree of ruthlessness in every department of the game. When they take on the mighty Aussies, known for their competitiveness, professionalism and never-say-die attitude, they will be supported by prayers of 1.5 million within the nation, and much more without. The prayer would be that Rohit Sharma repeats what Kapil Dev did in 1983, which is arguably the biggest upset in sport, across disciplines till date, and which MS Dhoni repeated later in 2011. Sunday’s finals will have Prime Minister Modi and ministerial representation from Australia in the stands. Every Indian hopes that the immensity of the occasion and expectation of millions won’t let pressure shackle the men in blue from performing with the intensity they had been till their dream-run to the finals.

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi

At last, spotlight on vulnerable tribals

It's good to hear from the prime minister that the government is launching a developmental mission with Rs 25,000 crore to improve the living conditions of particularly vulnerable tribal groups across India. There are around two million people grouped in 75 subgroups of vulnerable tribes among scheduled tribes, living in 22,000 villages in 18 states are considered as vulnerable based on their low literacy levels, primitive way of livelihood and zero or negative population growth rate. They should be given top priority in developmental projects.

It's good that the government is planning to reach out to the tribal areas to create awareness on ongoing schemes and to assess the prevailing conditions of their living standards. The poor infrastructure, the lack of educational and public health facilities and growing poverty in tribal areas need a comprehensive planning and good budgetary support from the government. That even plans for small stretch of roads that would have been gamechangers to entire area are being put on hold for eternity speaks volumes about the lack of commitment from the authorities’ side. So, there should be proper mechanism to oversee and co-ordinate various wings of government in implementing the developmental measures. The unnecessary delays in grounding the plans on frivolous grounds should be averted.

– Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Will it be BC CM this time in TS?

There are different political parties in the fray for power in the forthcoming elections. But one common factor that binds them all is their skillful ways of playing the BC card. As there are more than 3000 'Other Backward Classes' in our country, BC people make about 51% of our population. Telangana has about 3.8 crores of population, and in it BC people are of 52%. Therefore, all political parties are vigorously endeavoring to win in the forthcoming elections with the support of these people.

The Congress is cautiously treading the path without giving any assurance to the BC leaders. Interestingly the Congress has as usual and traditionally banked on the winning chances of the leaders who belong to the politically and economically dominant Reddy community. It is proved that these leaders are well-known past-masters for their logistics skills in mobilizing huge funds and crowds for meetings and winning over the voters of other communities as well with their power and pelf. They can go to any extent and do anything to win in the elections. So the Congress has given a lion's share of its tickets to the leaders of this community.Only 19 BC leaders are contesting the elections on the Congress tickets. Bhatti Vikramarka is the leading light among the Congress BC leaders and undoubtedly he is one among the many in the race for the top post. If the Congress wins these elections, Rahul has to choose a BC leader for the CM post if he wants to correct the grave mistake committed by his father Rajeev Gandhi by sacking CM T Anjaiah, a BC leader,in a most unceremonious and hasty manner.

The BRS has also given party tickets to 22 BC leaders. But like the Congress, the BRS too has given a big share of its tickets to the leaders of the Reddy community. KCR knows well how to tap the backing and approval of Yadavas, Gouds, and Padmasallis, the three most powerful BC communities in the State. Like the BJP, KCR can't say that a BC leader would be made the CM for too obvious reasons. Even if he says that a BC woman leader would be made a Deputy CM, there will be few takers as he hadn't kept his promise of making an SC candidate the first CM of the new State.

The BJP is obviously in the lead in luring BC voters. It has given the maximum number of tickets to BC leaders. Modi, at the 'BC Attma Gouvravam Sabha' in Hyderabad the other day, went a step further by declaring that the BJP would make a BC leader the CM if it comes into power here. The detractors of the BJP say that the people can see through the vile and wild intentions of the BJP to split the BC votes and thereby scuttle the chances of other parties winning the elections. Rahul Gandhi has openly and strongly criticized Modi saying that though Modi is a BC leader, he has only three BC IAS officers among the 190 who run the government show in Delhi. But what these critics must know is that there are 27 OBC Ministers in the NDA government, besides 85 OBC MPs in the BJP.

Telugu people had a visionary and efficient SC CM some 62 years ago, although for a short period of two years. But this much-sought-after post has been eluding BC leaders since 1982. The BC leaders themselves are to be blamed for this predicament. Will the 2023 elections in Telangana give us a BC CM again? If so, will it be Bandi or Eatala or Bhatti? Only time will decide.

- M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Will Congress’ gamble of freebies win the game?

This refers to Bold Talk by V Ramu Sarma: "Kisko Hatao? Kisko Bithao" (THI, Nov 18). The entire talk is filled with pros and cons on the prosperity of the parties in the hustings. None could give a definite answer since all parties are going in a tug-of-war in canvassing, convincing balancing and pelting wordy wars in their campaign addresses. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh state elections are focussed on to throw out the present incumbent regimes.

Hindi belt's political atmosphere is different from south. Only Telangana state is in the election mode in south. Here, the Congress, BJP and BRS are opponents to each other and throwing brickbats ahead of saying what they are going to govern the state. Peculiar thing is that all three major parties claim and blame as B-team to each other. Jumping cats from one party to other are a great menace in our political system, especially at eleventh hour on the ground of denial of allotment of seats. It clearly shows that power is more precious to them than party. How have they become trustworthy? Another worrying aspect is covert activities.

Freebies are devouring government coffers resulting in development of states in slow pace. Conclusively present scenario shows in Telangana that all major and minor parties are expected to share the seats without giving majority to anyone. Hence, Kisko Hatao or Kisko Bithao is a riddle especially in Telangana.

– Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

***

The Present predicament of the INDI Alliance is that of a hilarious Hollywood film. ‘It is Mad Mad Mad World’ that I saw during the late sixties that revolves round five to six motorists who are in search of a treasure trove, about which no one has any clue – to be always suspicious of one another. Similar comic scene is being enacted, in which the Congress is taking the lead to proclaim Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as prime ministerial face for the country, without even bothering to analyse reactions and opinions of the constituents. Perhaps, Kharge’s name suits more to the agenda of Rahul Gandhi’s narration being more dalit-friendly, about which Rahul repeatedly talks about, proclaiming that dalits are ignored in the country. But the fact is that Congress’ dalit face is confined to making some party leaders as ministers, to be subservient. They are virtually reduced to mere rubber stamps, dance to the tune of the family - the likes, the nation has witnessed in Sushil Kumar Shinde and CM of AP, T Anjaiah, who Rajv Gandhi had openly insulted in a public meeting. So much for Congress's concern for dalit community. This unerringly demonstrates what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called out Congress’ farse dalit face to hoodwink people.

Congress’ ‘Abhaya Hastam’ in Telangana in its manifesto in the state is an example of the hyper mode that the party is into, in the aftermath of Karnataka elections – to be more freebie-oriented, promising virtually everything to people under the Sun. It is now struggling to fulfil the promises in Karnataka.

– S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

Freebies galore as all political parties in Telangana are vying with each other for a piece of cake called "Power". The ruling BRS is giving more freebies while the Congress Party is giving more than the six guarantees. All are targeting the farmer, youth, students and artisans as their vote matters most. However, strategically the Congress Party is leaning more on the Karnataka example for success, if one goes by its manifesto. The Telangana exchequer would be empty within no time if all the promises are implemented by the Congress if voted to power. What is happening in Karnataka is well known now and a similar situation would arise in Telangana also if Congress wins. The main hope of Congress party is the anti-incumbency factor against the ruling BRS. The voter is rather getting confused as all the major contenders are offering more and more freebies at a time when the Apex Court is taking a serious view of these trends in the elections. The discerning voter should not fall for these freebies as the same would obstruct developmental activities. The electorate should consider development over freebies.

– Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

The ' big bang trump card ' manifesto released by the National Congress party recently will certainly swing the voters' minds of the state in favour of the party in the elections on November 30. The party has very meticulously drafted the manifesto keeping in mind different sections of the society more importantly the ' unemployed educated ' and the ' farmers ' categories. The BRS oft repeated allegations that the Congress party has not at all brought any welfare is not correct because it is not a ruling party in the state unlike the BRS. Any welfare measure by the state is only done in stages as rightly said by KCR and accordingly the same logic also holds good to the Congress too or for that matter even BJP too. So the welfare announcements can never become a big achievement. suddenly. Another major wrong observation and comments ever being made by KTR that if Congress wins over the polls, for every issue the party has to go to Delhi is most rubbish. This is because in earlier days there was no mass computeristion-digital communications etc., in those days in the country whereas now it is entirely different with mere touch of a button several decisions, transactions and communications are happening not only nationally, but internationally too.

– Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad