MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st Aug 2022

Golden moments for Mirabai

Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (49kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to claim India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.

The former world champion ended with a total lift of 201kg, which is far from her personal best. She equaled her national record lift of 88kg in the snatch section. It was a significant success for the Olympic silver medalist, who has been working on her snatch technique, then attempted the much-anticipated 90kg but couldn't pull it off. It was indeed a golden moment for Mirabhai.

Jayanthi Ramani, Trichy

Maha Governor's senseless comments

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's comments that "Mumbai won't have money if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis removed" are senseless and insensitive comments. I think Koshyari Saheb has lost his "Hoshyari".

The senseless leaders are dragging people into hatred by making controversial comments. Mumbai is only city in our country where women can go outside alone in night and return safely. No single caste or religion but every Maharashtrian is laudable to make Mumbai the best city in India. People who occupy constitutional posts should not lose their tongue. They should be more vigilant while speaking in public and take care that their actions are not insulting to others.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

SC call to shun freebie politics

At last, in the 75th year of Independent India, it had taken no less than a Supreme Court Chief Justice, led by his team, to question the rationality of the freebies galore offered by the political parties to lure the electorate in a bid to win at the hustings. It is a bit intriguing to note that the Election Commission, as a statutory body, has preferred to play it safe in a noncommittal way by throwing the ball into the electorates' court.

However, if such reforms take place, it will come as a great relief to the middle class segment of the society who are always kept outside the purview of such baits.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Parl disruption an anti-national act

The present mayhem being enacted by the MPs from the Opposition parties will put to shame the kindergarten children, owing to their wanton and deliberate moves to disrupt the house – a practice that has been going on for the past several years. The vital phase of zero hour in the Parliament is simply wasted, and is not being efficiently utilised. The suspension of 19 MPs that includes 3 TRS, TMC, DMK, and CPI is a prudent move.

The erring MPs should have been suspended for the entire Monsoon session. The disruption of the proceedings in the Parliament should be regarded as an anti-national act since the protesting members have no clue about their true motives except to vent their anger against the ruling NDA government.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

A parochial move by Pakistan

Pakistan has pulled itself out of the Chess Olympiad citing the reason the torch relay had passed through J&K, which Pakistan considers a disputed region. The relations between both nations deteriorated after the Balakot airstrike. Both are not engaged in trade since then and a war of words is going on between them.

Both nations should try to engage more in diplomacy to normalise the relations and should develop harmonic engagements, which will be righteous for the whole sub-continent. and to ameliorate the relations, such kinds of events are very beneficial. Events like this not only increase the people-to-people contact but also develop a sense of congeniality.

Jayesh Khasgiwale, Ujjain

Doctors play truant at PHCs

Even though Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao issued orders to government doctors to come to the hospital on time and provide medical services to the patients, the government PHC doctors are not responding. During the rainy season, doctors who have to be vigilant so that diseases do not spread, are staying silent at the hospital.

If you ask the staff, they tell doctor will come. As doctors do not turn up or come late, the staff at the medicine counter talk to patients and hand over the medicines. Such an incident took place at Mamillagudem PHC in Khammam town. What is the purpose of the post of doctor if the staff gives medicines in Mamillagudem PHC? The medical and health department should take action against such doctors who are drawing salaries of lakhs of rupees and do not come to the hospital on time.

TVS Suchitra, Khammam