MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th April 2024

First-time voters are unconcerned

It refers to “Stage set for festival democracy.” As our country embarks on the first phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the world’s largest democratic event, the ruling alliance is trying to win a third straight time and INDIA alliance would try to halt their march. What is really sad, though, is the lack of interest shown by first-time voters where less than 40% voters between the age of 18-19 have registered themselves. They are the future of our country and should have shown enthusiasm to be part of this festival of democracy.

Bal Govind, Noida

Karma catches up with Sujana

BJP leader and former MP Sujana Chowdary earlier escaped ED net in 2018, as he then embraced BJP and dumped TDP. The charges were severe, as it was noted that Sujana Universal Industries transactions were connected to 120 group firms which existed only on paper. But now, the good days seem to end as National Company Law Tribunal cleared insolvency proceedings against Sujana for defaulting to Rs500 crore personal guarantee to Splendid Metal Products Ltd.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Vote for the party that kept promises

Dr Jayaprakash Narayana is a rare politician known for his honesty in politics. His passionate appeal to Telugu voters is to look for capacity to deliver the promises made by the political parties in the state. In this regard, the NDA is undoubtedly a champion in the art of promise-breaking. How can the Telugu people forget the much-promised Special Category Status to beleagured state in 2014? Even after 10 years, the NDA has not delivered the SCS. Similarly, they failed to complete the National project Polavaram. It also failed to sanction even a Railway zone and a steel factory to AP. TDP and BJP promised world-class capital, but failed to build it in 5 years. On the other hand, CM Jagan has fulfilled 98% of promises made in the manifesto. Now the ball is in the court of Telugu people to decide which party delivered and which party broke the promises.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

***

YSRCP is entirely concentrating on welfarism without development. Poor people’s population is more and whose vote is very vital and hence pressing of buttons is becoming a sure avenue for gaining power. Its opposition TDP alliance also stands on the same plank combined with development. Die-hard public generally bends towards benefit-givers. JPN was elected as an MLA in 2009 from Kukatpally and lost in later elections. This shows how narrow-minded the voters are. Lakhs of crores debt will be a severe burden the next government. Centre has share in AP’s present status.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

BJP candidate makes ‘vulgar’ gesture

Ahead of polls, in the name of procession of Shri Rama Navami, BJP candidate Madhavi Latha created a flutter with ‘Arrow’ gesture in the heart of Hyderabad city. A video has emerged online. She pretends to draw an imaginary arrow from a quiver on her back, and then fires it at a mosque. Her gesture is “outrageous, vulgar, aggressive and provocative.” After receiving backlash from all citizens, she apologised but still says in a harsh manner that she released the arrow towards the building. This means this maverick leader after being elected will raze the houses of poor people or a particular community.

Zakir Hussain, Khazipet

Paid and fake news causes concern

I refer to your editorial on “All politicos must commit to free press”(Apr 19). Freedom of expression is assured to every citizen in our constitution. The press is considered as the voice of the people. It holds mirror to the concerns of the people. Even Napoleon Bonaparte was more afraid of the fourth estate than the guns. Objective reporting is a pre-requisite for a press. But of late, paid and fake news dominate the press. It is a cause for concern. The press has become the mouth piece of major political parties and the so-called social reformers. Press today does not act in a judicious manner. Most of the vernacular and major english press dance to the tunes of politicians and act as their agents.

N R Ramachandran, Chennai