MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th December 2022

2022 World Cup sees a record of sorts

Mighty Argentina won the world cup by beating France in the final. Captain Lionel Messi led the team from the front by scoring two goals in the match and one goal in the penalty shootouts. It was a great moment for the captain as he was judged the man of the tournament and was awarded golden ball. It is great to see Argentina winning the world cup after many years. Captain Messi deserves great honor for winning the world cup.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

At last, FIFA World Cup tournaments were completed successfully. Final game between Argentina and France held on December 18 at Lusail in Qatar country exhilarated the spectators. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe displayed their glowing talents like superstars. Hans superlative narration of the game features are delineated colourfully. Passing of football with tactful twists and turns by both the team kickers gave a pleasant picture to the eyes. Till penalty shots, none could imagine who will be the receiver of World Cup Trophy. Argentina showed its spirit with four goals out of five final kicks straight towards the target. Argentina grabbed 2022 FIFA WCT after 1978 and 1986. The happy soccer audiences around the globe are left with a great grimace.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Argentina took away 3 best awards: I) Lionel Messi (35 years) won the best player - golden ball award; ii) Emiliano Martinez took the Golden Glove - best goal keeper award; and, iii) Enzo Fernandez (21 years) got the best young player award. France bagged one award. The Golden Boot award for the most goals (8 in this tournament) went to Kylian Mgape of France. This FIFA-2022 tournament's records of inspiration were: i) Ronaldo Christiano of Portugal became the first player to score a goal in 5 world cups; ii) Messi became the first player to score at all the levels (group stage, pre quarters, quarters, semis, final); iii) Morocco became the first African Arab nation to enter semi finals; iv) Messi became the first player to win the golden ball - best player award twice; V) Kylian Mbappe became 19th to join the world cup hatrick club, etc

Sahasra Nivriti Vislesha, Secunderabad

Students turn soft target of drug peddlers



A plethora of instances revealing that the target of ganja smugglers are engineering, medical and degree students in urban and sub-urban areas have come to light. Many cases are filed but the supply of dry ganja in many states especially in Telugu speaking states never stopped. The smoking of ganja has become a very common practice among the youth in cities. Those getting addicted to drugs are prone to committing crimes. One cannot say that it is the irresponsibity of parents, recklessness of college management and teachers. Without drug users, drug dealers would go out of business. So, there is a strong need for widespread campaign to wean youth away from this vice. It is time to save youth and save country.

G Sadanandam, Narsampet, Warangal

Review of remission norms essential



The article written by W Chandrakanth - "Remission panels must rethink present norms" - is very apt article. The writer rightly said that the Supreme Court dismissing the review petition filed by Gujarat riots gang rape survivor, Bilkis Bano, is a huge blow to not only Bilkis Bano but to all humanity. Who is going to wipe out the tears, the pain and the emotional turmoil, trauma faced by Bilkis Bano, who was gang raped and lost her three years daughter to the hoodlums? There was massive outrage on releasing the convicts not only in our country but internationally. The releasing of convicts was opposed by the SP, Central Bureau of Investigation, SCB, Mumbai, special judge, CBI, and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay. There is a need for remission panels to rethink present norms.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Address huge pendency of cases in courts



The Supreme Court has been facing a severe problem of huge pendency of cases, maybe because of people's awareness on the criminal justice system. Of all pending cases public interest litigation cases and special leave petitions come on top. Concrete and serious efforts are needed urgently to avoid the long-pending cases. If necessary, the services of senior retired judges may be utilised - divide them into benches and allot them cases. Note that the judgement given must be final and going further on the case should be restricted. As the law minister told the Parliament that the reasons behind the delay are multifaceted. These include vacancies of judges, frequent adjournments, and lack of adequate arrangements to monitor, track and bunch cases for hearing.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad