MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th May 2023

Great initiative to push organ donations

It is good to know that the Union health ministry has decided to incorporate organ donation in the curriculum for senior school students to make the future citizens aware of the importance of organ donation and also to sensitise them on this great humanitarian activity. Even though our nation has the world’s largest population it has the lowest number of organ donations in comparison to developing and developed nations. Experts say that it is because of certain societal stigmas, lack of awareness and some misconceived beliefs that people are not ready for this. Experts believe that if the younger population are inculcated in the right manner and proper knowledge in this matter is imparted to them at a very young age, it will definitely have a positive impact as they grow up.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Keep tabs on children’s use of smartphone

Drastic change in social habits due to easy access to technology is causing concern among parents regarding their children who are getting exposed to social media, cyber bullying or inappropriate content. Survey suggests that early ownership of such devices has disastrous consequences in the long run and affects mental health. A survey sent alarming bells that the use of smartphone among Indian children is seven per cent more than the international average.

Muzakkir Khan, Mumbai

Save children from drug addiction



One should feel ashamed of hearing that schools, colleges and beaches in Kerala have painfully turned into hotspots of drug peddlers. Two-wheeler riders are booked for riding sans helmets and even those carrying children in bikes and mopeds are not spared: hectic fines are imposed. Only regular and strong surveillance around educational institutions, rather than the once-in-a-blue moon raids, can contain drugs-peddling activities.

E Sethuramalingam, Kollam

Clamp down on bootlegging menace

The twin hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts highlighted the persistent problem of clandestine and underground sale and consumption of illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu. Bootleggers add all sorts of harmful substances as ingredients in the brew they make. The victims in the present two separate incidents the boozers were fisher folk and Dalits. Chief Minister MK Stalin should go beyond his fervent appeal to ensure that deadly bootleg liquor is not available anywhere in the state.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Judicious use of AI need of the hour



Presently, humanity is witnessing knowledge explosion greatly as is evident from inventing the innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI opens immense unprecedented applications replacing manual human labour enormously. While undertaking impartial evaluation about inherent merits or demerits accruing from AI, we cannot oppose blindly. What is required is judicious or balanced or calm approach towards the enormous potential energy or capabilities of AI.

B V K Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Freebies not alternative to public welfare



Now-a-days politicians after taking the reins after winning are immediately concentrating on how to lure the people to vote for them in the next assembly elections also, without bothering about the State’s position. The recent victory of Congress government Siddaramaiah has challenging tasks ahead which require a budgetary aid of around Rs 60,000 crore. It would greatly strain state finances, thus leading to additional debt. Clearly there is not much money to finance the freebies such as Rs 2,000 monthly transfer to woman head, Rs 3000 monthly to graduates, Rs 1,500 to diploma holders, free bus travel for women etc. Such transfers which do not create assets but add to inflation in a state where consumer price and food inflation are ruling above the national average. Freebies are not at all a solution for the welfare of the people.

T S N Rao, Hyderabad

It is no longer easy to sway people



With the submission for inclusion of a disclaimer by the producer, clarifying that the film “Kerala Story” is a “fictionalized account of events” with no “authentic data” to back the suggestion that 32,000 women were converted to Islam in Kerala, the film got its ban imposed by the West Bengal government lifted in accordance with the Supreme Court decision. Nevertheless, our audience are for the past several decades acclimatized to viewing all the routine movies with a built-in mindset that a majority of the films certified and viewed for universal exhibition are mainly fictional and far from being realistic in any way. Yet one more passes the muster. But in the event, the public perception that is doing rounds among the common public cannot be wished away with. At best it is a difference between “de facto” and “de jure.” The people have become wiser and wary of such movies since the advent of its earlier precedent “The Kashmir Files.”

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad