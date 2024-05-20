MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th May 2024

Probe role of election observer in AP

The ECI deserves rich compliments for taking tough action against a couple of SPs and two DMs. (ECI orders SIT probe, 17 May). A SIT inquiry is also ordered by the EC to probe into the post poll violence, but it is not known why no action is taken against the election police observer against whom complaints of bias, in favour of NDA, are pouring in. Hope will ECI inquire in to the alleged misconduct of the ECI police observer?

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

‘Preaching like devil’ suits Naidu

Nara Chandrababu Naidumade a general observation about the present government migrating to e-office that too at the behest of the union government. But his apprehensions smack of bad faith mainly because he himself is an example of such behaviour and he must be thinking that the present government, too, would do so. The manner in which he made files disappear from the office of the Skill Development Corporation exposes his misdeeds and corrupt practices. Not all are like him. The present government maintained utmost transparency and that is for sure. Whether it wins or loses, YSRCP need not resort to skulduggery, like TDP. Naidu speaks like that proverbial Devil that preaches Gospel!

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Brace for monsoon to rain more woes

The copious rains in the last few days caused immense misery to people due to several stretches under sheets of water and many low lying areas getting inundated. Further, what is more horrifying is the formation of crater in many areas and overflowing of dirty water on to the roads. Now with more heavy rains forecast in the next three days closely followed by monsoon, it is certain not only normal life will come to a standstill but painful days are ahead if authorities do not reduce the magnitude of the disaster.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Sops to women floue gender equality

Modi is reported to have said that the free bus travel to women is affecting the patronage of the metro train services. It may ring true. Secondly, the population of our nation is equally poised. In order to bribe the women voters, free bus travel concession is given besides a monthly grant of Rs 1000. It is gender inequality. Why are men denied such concessions? It is a vote bank politics which is a burden on the state exchequer. It amounts to misuse of tax payers money.

N R Ramachandran, Chennai

What Modi said of Art. 370 is true

I truly feel that there is not an iota of exaggeration when the PM said that the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir had restored the nation’s confidence and resulted in true integration of J&K with the Indian Republic. This has been a significant exercise and a creditable one that goes in the long list of achievements during BJP’s one decade of rule that the Opposition often tries to trivialise. The defence deals that are more transparent and timely now, unlike earlier, are also a feather in the cap of the NDA government.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Kejriwal’s dare to Centre surprising

It is really funny to read the statement of Delhi AAP chief Kejriwal urging the Centre to put as many AAP leaders into custody as possible, as per its wishes. The point is simple and that is the inquiry regarding ‘alleged involvement of any in financial frauds.’ Earlier, BRS leader Kavitha was also summoned for inquiry etc which is still going on and that has no bearing either on political parties or a state for that matter. As such Kejriwal’s statement the centre may take into custody any number of members of AAP is absurd. The agencies will certainly make enquiries as required and act as per evidence.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Climate change is mainly man-made

The reason for global warming is an increase in CO2 and other green house gases in our atmosphere. Increased vehicular pollution, release of industrial and automobile exhaust in the air are some leading causes for warming up of Earth’s temperature today. Deforestation, indiscriminate cutting of trees for urbanisation etc., have led to a decrease in green cover and as a result there are fewer trees to absorb the heat. All of these factors are responsible for the climate change that we are witnessing today. This climate change is a man-made crisis and in future also, we should be ready to face more intense heat waves. Unless we take sustainable measures to limit global warming by adopting afforestation, green energy and solar energy concept, the reality of climate change is here to stay.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad