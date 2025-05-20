MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th May 2025

No communal feelings here!

A sudden fire broke out in a building in Gulzar Houz near Charminar killing 17 persons of a family. It is quite a wonderful gesture that two Muslims saved myriad lives and reduced the toll, soon after coming back from masjid. Such brave people must be praised for their wonderful presence of mind during such a calamity. Considering that none of the victims was a Musli, this act exemplifies that a vast majority of people do not nurture communal feelings or discriminations. Let their tribe grow!

Nadeem Aasim, Mumbai

A wake-up call to the authorities

The tragic blaze at a three-storey building in Gulzar Houz near Charminar that killed 17 persons was shocking. The buildings on either side of Charminar are vulnerable to similar accidents because of primate constructions and narrow staircases. Adding to the woes was that the building had neither an emergency exit nor any firefighting provisions to reduce the impact of the blaze. It is time these buildings are dismantled and modern buildings re constructed in the area to avoid similar accidents in the future. The authorities should at least now spring to action and take remedial measures.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Shed the ‘chalta hai’ mindset

Accidents can happen anywhere and anytime, and it makes no difference whether you are in narrow crowded localities or in apartments. People living in old buildings should be extra cautious as there is no escape route during emergency situations like fire mishaps. This was exposed by Sunday’s gruesome fire incident that killed 17 people in Hyderabad’s Old City, which is vulnerable to such tragedies. Unfortunately, we pay little attention to even basic safety issues such as checking electric at regular intervals, avoiding overcrowding at entrance points and providing ventilators at every flat, which are in fact lifesavers in tragic circumstances. The ‘chalnedo’ approach must go.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao,Hyderabad

Contractors and electricity officials are accountable

The tragic incident near Charminar, where 17 lives were lost due to a fire caused by short-circuit, underscores the urgent need for safety reforms. Such accidents are preventable if the administration takes firm steps to remove the tangled, congested wires commonly seen in the Old City localities. They all should be replaced, and contractors and electricity departments must be held accountable for negligence. Every life is precious.

RS Narula, Patiala

CJI is right on Constitution’s supremacy

Following the comments made by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar about the Supreme Court setting timelines for the President while deciding Bills referred by Governors, the Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai held on Sunday that the “Constitution of India alone is supreme”. Earlier, Dhankhar had said that the judiciary was trying to become a “super Parliament.” After the Supreme Court intervened in the petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act, Dhankhar had maintained that the “Parliament is supreme” and that “there is no visualisation in the Constitution of any authority above Parliament.” “CJI Gavai was firm that as regards which was supreme among the judiciary, executive or the Parliament, he said that the Constitution was supreme and all the three pillars of the country. These observations call for a uniform approach and perhaps put the question of which pillar was supreme in the right perspective.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

No one is above the law

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the former chairman of UCO Bank for his alleged involvement in a Rs 6,200 crore bank scam. He has been charged with money laundering. This arrest is an attempt to bring transparency to the financial system. It also sends a message that no one is above the law. The arrest of a person holding a high position is a sign of accountability. This move is a positive step towards restoring public trust. If the law continues to work in this manner, financial corruption can be brought under control, and the taxpayer can breathe easy.

As’ad Kabir, Nagari