MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th November 2021

Strategic or opportunistic?

Like 'better late than never', it is good that the farmer's bills are being withdrawn and they will be repealed in the ensuing session. Now there will be a race in taking credit for this and the winners can wait till elections to display their score. That Modi has gone one step further by apologising is a good augury. But this apology should be backed by announcing suitable compensation to all those who died in the course of the strike. In a democracy, it is always proved that no struggle for a just cause goes unrewarded.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

II

In an unexpected and stunning announcement, the Centre had withdrawn the three controversial farm laws that were enacted earlier and kept in abeyance by the government. It is a step in the right direction. It is a collective and moral victory for the farmers. The government, on the first place, should not have made these laws without taking the farmers and their unions opinion on board.

It is a big mistake of the government that stands corrected now. Now the farmers do not get true returns for their produced. Middlemen and brokers reap their harvest and farmers get a pittance only. It is not commensurate to their labour and investment. It needs to be curtailed.

For the BJP, this move is a face saving exercise and opportunistic. More than five states are expected to go the pools in a few months from now. In the fear of losing the farmers votes, the three laws have been rolled back. BJP government has done some good to the farmers by giving them periodical doles and pension. The MSP for farm produces have been increased. It's aim to double the farmers income by 2022 had a long journey to make. So, in order to achieve it, the party should help the farmers in all the possible ways. Agricultural sector cries out for reforms and modernisation.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

III

It is a big, brave move by the Centre in repealing three farm laws announced by the Government earlier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the three farms laws are being repealed, despite well-meaning and sincere intentions of the Government to shore up the fortunes of the farming community in the country, at times, will not be properly understood by farmers. It is admirable that the PM has said that there will be constant and unwavering efforts to improve farmers' financial and economical aspects of the agricultural sector, which is quite reassuring.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

IV

At last, PM Modi bowed down to relentless agitation of the farmers and announced repeal of the contentious farm laws. It was quite uncharacteristic of him to tender an open apology but he did. It is not that wisdom had dawned overnight. The recent electoral results and the looming elections in UP and Punjab did the trick and brought the adamant Modi government to its knees. They seem to have realized that winning elections is more important than ego equations. Though the act is reversed, the damage is already done. Quite many lives are lost in the process. Now the intent of the Sarkar is known to the nation it knows well why the government had buckled down. The reversal of its stand on the eve of polls will be seen through by the electorate. However, the government may start reconsidering some of outs controversial decisions that have aroused public ire like privatization of PSUs.

Vinay Bhushan B, Hyderabad

V

The decision to repeal three farm laws is a victory for the struggle and sacrifices made by farmers and people across the country. It's yet another reminder that the majoritarian powers will not be able to ride roughshod over the society and public opinion can't be silenced. We demand that the government should immediately fulfil other justified demands of farmers as well. All the other laws and policies that have been enacted by subverting the democratic process and will of the people should also be repealed as soon as possible.

Mohammad Salman Ahmad, National President,

Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO)