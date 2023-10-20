MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th October 2023

Only a united Congress can beat BRS

RaGa is absolutely correct when he said the real contest in TS is between Congress and BRS. But are the Congress leaders of TS united in fighting the ruling party in the electoral battle? As of now it appears that a good many aspirants of the party are disgruntled the way TSPCC president has so far handled the process of issuing party tickets. I think the Congress leaders should bury the hatchet for the time being and join hands to defeat BRS, which is otherwise sitting pretty in view of the multi-cornered contests in the offing, which means the anti-incumbency vote would be divided. Nonetheless, the Congress party should concentrate on the urban and the semi-urban voters who would be more prone to vote against the ruling party because of several issues which include unemployment, price rise, etc.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

The huge turnout of people to listen to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at the recent public meetings is a definite indicator of change in voters’ minds in also taking the Congress party as one of the leading contestants for the Telangana elections. ‘Dorala palana vs prajala palana’ nomenclature definitely would penetrate the minds of voters now and Rahul Gandhi had certainly clearly explained to the electorate various issues past and current. In spite of all the superficial explanations KTR has given in the media as regards prevailing unemployment in the state, the non-implementation of ‘unemployed allowance’ to lakhs of educated unemployed is definitely a point of discontent. The continuous attitude of fighting with the Centre on every issue also does not hold good in a federal set up of the Indian constitution.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Legislatures to take a call on same sex marriage

The Apex Court has shown a great deal of discretion while delivering its judgement on the same sex marriage issue by having put the ball in Parliament’s court. It’s for the legislature to effect or withdraw legality on non-heterogeneous marriage. The marriage is an institution meant for a long-standing bond between man and woman. Till now, the Indian society has not been ready or in favour of that one to be extended to same sex couple in view of several societal implications attached. The society has come thus far that there should be no discrimination against queers. It’s said that about 160 changes need to be made in the law books to consider the same sex marriage legal, right from adoption, insurance and legal heir issues etc. It seems the queers has a long road ahead before their demands get addressed.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

Though 34 countries across the globe legalised marriages of queer people our country doesn’t do it immediately. It is because our country gives special importance to marriage as institution. So, the issues like this must go into legislative houses at some point through discussion, debates as it is societal change. Meanwhile, the court ordered the police not hurry to file FIR against queer people who are in marriage-like agreement, without verifying details, which is a great relief to the queer people. The court observed that this is a problem not pertaining to urban.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

Cricket’s historic return to the Olympics

Cricket’s return to the Olympics in 2028 is a huge deal for the sport. It has been absent from the Olympics for a long time. For places like India, where cricket is a big deal, this is really exciting news. People are looking forward to seeing cricket in the Olympics because it means a lot more people, about three billion, can watch it on TV and online. This decision opens up new opportunities for the sport to reach a broader audience and inspire more nations to embrace cricket. With the immense viewership of the Olympic Games, cricket will have a chance to shine on a truly global platform. Cricket’s participation in the 2028 Olympics is a historic and exciting development that brings joy to fans worldwide, providing the sport with a remarkable opportunity to shine on a massive international stage.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

World leaders must unite for Middle East peace

US President Joe Biden, after arriving in Tel Aviv, backed the Israeli account that the hospital explosion was caused by militants. Palestinian officials blamed an Israeli air strike for the huge blast and fireball which engulfed the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital, and said it killed as many as 500 people. Israel said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, which denied blame. Before heading to other countries in the region in an effort to de-escalate the Israel-Gaza conflict, the US President’s office had said the attack on Al Ahli Hospital should be a watershed moment for the leaders in the region and those across the world to come together to avoid a further dangerous escalation of conflict.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai