MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th September 2022

Barbaric behaviour of govt hospital staff

When a full term pregnant woman was not able to tolerate delivery pains and was profusely bleeding in agovernment hospital, Nalgonda in Telangana State on September 17, the duty doctor concerned neglected her and left the scene and handed over to the nurses to do the needful who abused her with unprintable language and were busy with their cell phones.Upon insistence of family members, the nurses applied heavy pressure unscientifically resulting the death of that unfortunate lady. This is the state of affairs in government hospitals. This is not a specific case. Barbaric and rude behaviour of medical staff cost many lives of poor women earlier also. Is there no remedy to put out such maladies? Can they bring back the mother of new born baby?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

BJP's volte face on 3 capital issue



BJP government is playing a spectator's role even after observing the seriousness of three capital issue for Andhra Pradesh It once clarified that capital issue is not in its purview and today State BJP leaders are confirming to only one capital at Amaravati. This dual tongue being displayed since 2019 by BJP is consistently haunting the public and opposition parties in utter confusion. It looks like that BJP at the Centre is not captious towards YSRCP and in its State leaders are exposing their cantankerous role against this party on various platforms for grabbing the power at any cost as is being exhibited in Telangana. The judgment of AP High Court for one capital only is going to be challenged in Supreme Court. Can't the Union stick to its guns as promised in 2014 while laying foundation for new capital at Amaravati? What is its strategy? Still YSRCP is possessing a sizeable cadre in public which may not turn the table against it as some circles opine. However it depends on voters' mood as they often do not do what they talk.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Learn management from housewives



Is it not for us, gents, to think of supporting whatever our women do for home care? During the pandemic, some of us started sharing the work at home to some extent. Let us do it to full extent. Indian women have compassion and empathy. Let us be true friends to them supporting them always. Let us share every thing with them. I suggest to all to read "Learn Management from your wife" written by Sharu Rangnekar.

K Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

Cong seniors' demand music to BJP ears



Apropos "Rahul will always have top place in party" (19 Sept). The chorus for Rahul Gandhi as president by the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh clearly shows how the senior leaders are stalling the change of guards in their respective states. The chorus would be music to the ears of BJP as this is what they want as it would be easy for their prime campaigner to attack the Nehru-Gandhi family. If the chorus becomes reality, then it is for sure BJP led by PM Modi would get the third term on a silver platter. If these senior leaders in Congress judge the crowd to measure Rahul's popularity, they are living in fool's paradise, the reluctant leader is not all focusing on real issues and his own alternative road map

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

The grand old party of Congress is presently in the most critical existential crisis. On account of dynastic control by Nehru family, Congress is devoid of internal democracy. Demand for fair and transparent organisational elections never took place in Congress where nomination system decides the appointment of office-bearers at all levels. It means the whole process lacks credibility since it is nothing but a manoeuvre to frustrate opponents. Hence, although Congress claims to be a democratic party, it is not one in reality.

BV Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Modi has proved his mettle



We can see major changes in India after 2014 and a lot of good information is heard about India getting recognition at international level, growth of GDP, production of various critical items in India when our neighbouring countries are reeling under debts and depending upon other nations even for day-to-day requirements. Today we are in a position to command over developed countries, which shall be noted. Modi has proved his mettle not once but twice. From 1989 to 2014, the country was governed by coalition governments, mostly interested in their own good rather than the country. We are all aware of the ills of coalition politics in this country as it becomes a boon for corruption.

CK Dorai Ramani, Ghaziabad