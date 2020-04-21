MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st April 2020

Make AP corona-free first, then hold civic polls

This is with reference to the editorial 'AP govt's haste to hold civic polls baffling' (April 20). During this global pandemic, the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19 should be given top priority. The situation across the country seems to have become worse with deaths and infections rates increasing day by day. In South Korea, the conduct of elections went well since they had taken a slew of measures well in advance. But with densely populated nation like India, the spread of coronavirus is faster and easier. If elections are held amid this crisis, the chances of risking lives of people are far predictable than winning elections. At this hour of need, social distancing and self-isolation are essential to slow down the spread of this deadly disease. I strongly agree with the editor's advice to the government to first ensure that the state should become corona-free. In addition, the primary responsibility of the government is to protect and save the lives of people from Covid-19 infection.

G Padma Priya, Visakhapatnam

Jagan should follow KCR in reaching out people

A healing touch of compassion motivates otherwise distressed people. The calibre, capacity and attitude of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who reached the people in a series of press meets while dealing with the situation of Covid-19 pandemic and efforts to restore the confidence of the people deserve applauds. Comparison and coordination, relaxation and restriction, collection and exemption, deferment and displacement, yielding and fielding, transportation and restoration, marketing and crediting, assurance and insurance, running and stalling, production and anticipation, fixed charges and many points from the governance's point of view define his strategy towards a preventive mechanism. True leaders should stand by the people in times of crisis. Chandrashekar Rao has proved it. Now, Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh should take a leaf out of Rao's way of dealing things. No doubt, unlocking all avenues, everybody in the Jagan government and its allied bodies are extending strong support in preventive mechanism, whether it is ration, money, quarantine centres, procuring testing kits, encouraging MLAs at their jurisdiction for a needful care and much more. However, the proper presentation of all these myriad activities is missing in AP. Why doesn't CM Jagan arrange press meet often to reach people and articulate what is being done in the effort to contain the pandemic in every sphere and spirit of nation? Voice modulation with good gesture and spirit is needed to boost the morale of AP citizens at this hour of need.

M Pranathi, Turimerla Village,

Dagadarthi mandal, Nellore dist, AP Rajasthan farmer's noble gesture

A farmer has turned a role model for the nation by donating his entire life savings to feed the needy. Rest of his family members also unanimously supported his ideology and the farmer urged the society to come together to fight against hunger. Pabhuram Manda, a Rajasthani farmer, who donated his entire life saving worth Rs 50 lakh to distribute food among the destitute, sets an example to the rest of the country. Most of the local people have been inspired by Manda's philanthropist activities. What they strongly believe is that if we stand unitedly no one will starve to death or no one will sleep with hungry stomach. We appreciate and salute the farmer's family for their nobility of mind.

Matcha Raghu, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda dist