MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st June 2021

Re-opening schools is risky

Telangana government's sudden and unanticipated decision to reopen schools and colleges from July 1 has created too much fuss among the parents and teaching community. The decision has come like a bolt out of the blue. The decision seems to be unwise considering the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. In the present situation following the Covid appropriate behaviour such as maintaining physical distance in schools, wearing mask is not easy for children and staff. Moreover many families across the state have been undergoing intense emotional imbalance, physical discomfort and further financial crisis incurred due to the sudden and unexpected surge of Covid cases. Government has to wait and assess the situation for a couple of weeks or more and should take an appropriate decision only if the situation is under complete control. A haste and imbecile decision may ruin the future of the students and the staff. In view of the possible third wave of the pandemic, the government concerned of the States should be bound to take strict and stringent measures to prevent any untoward situation. If a sudden and unexpected surge of cases happens after the physical reopening of the educational institutions , either the government or the people many not be able to prevent the casualties.

Prabhakaran Vallath, Vadakara (Kerala)

Don't insist on wearing of uniforms

Now that the big decision about reopening of schools has been made by the State govt., students must not be compelled to wear school uniform as most parents are not in a position to buy new uniforms. And also, the clothes worn by students at school will have to be washed on a regular basis to minimise the spread of virus which may not be feasible in the case of 'Uniform'. An appeal must be made to the authorities about the same.

Mohd Bilal Mehdi, Hyderabad

Continue to adopt safety measures

The third wave is reported to be inevitable from reliable sources and lockdown is being lifted, the danger of corona attacking is very severe to all and therefore everybody must take the necessary precautions like wearing of mask, social distance must be followed voluntarily. The life of individual is in his or in her own hands. The new variant may require some advanced medication. Nobody knows how many will be left after two months when the third wave declines. Hence, this unlock period must be utilized to the maximum to do best things and unfinished and half finished personal works that were pending and complete them at the earliest .

V Vijayakumar, Hyderabad

Impose night curfew at least

The Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken the bold step by lifting complete lockdown from the State. The third wave of Covid still looming and despite the warning from the doctors the decision of lifting the lockdown is unjustifiable. There was a need to take step by step and impose night lockdown restrictions till the end of June, but hasty decisions to open schools, colleges, markets can take a toll and more people can be affected with the virus. There is a need for the CM KCR to rethink on the lockdown decision and to control the Covid by reimposing the night lockdown again otherwise in the coming days more virus cases can be registered in Telangana state. Actually our CM has given the importance to generate more economy by opening the markets and other establishments but for the sake of economy you cannot sacrifice the people's health. To avoid any danger, it will be wise to take doctors' warnings seriously and impose night curfew as long as possible.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad

Resume inter-state movement

The T S CM has taken a very bold, calculated and correct decision in unlocking the lockdown in many parts of Telangana. But the CM also should have initiated discussions with his counterpart in A P for allowing plying of inter- state bus services. This is very important so as to allow free movement of people / goods etc in the two Telugu states especially which is badly required these days. Any symptomatic people on the border can always be disallowed by each government. It is not an issue at all. Not only this the CM should also immediately advise the Railway department to resume train services to different places after giving wide publicity in the media. At the same time the decision to reopen schools and colleges should be deferred to some more time as the children are more prone for infection and it is just impossible to restrict their movements when once schools etc get reopened.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

NSDL should simplify procedures

A retail investor can trade online in the stock market through a Trading Account and a Demat account registered with a Depository Participant (or a broker). The shares bought in the stock market through online trading are credited to the investor's Demat account and can be viewed under Statement of Holdings. Thus an investor can do hassle-free online trading of shares without any interference from a broker. The two depositories in India namely NSDL and CDSL allot Demat accounts to the retail investors. If an investor intends to transfer shares between these two depositories, the same can be done only through the offline method by approaching the respective broker. Though an online mechanism to transfer shares between the depositories exists through the E-DIS facility under NSDL, but it otherwise involves the installation of a Digital Signature Certificate or a DSC token to execute a share transfer online. Share transfer within the CDSL is however made simple with the execution of a PIN-based facility. NSDL thus should do away with the process of installing a Digital Signature Certificate or DSC token which is an additional cost to the retail investor. NSDL should otherwise implement a simple password or pin-based online share transfer process for the benefit of retail investors, similar to the facility offered by CDSL. The positive move will benefit retail investors with seamless online trading and offer a hassle-free online share transfer process.

Varun Dambal, Bengaluru