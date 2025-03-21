MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st March 2025

Sunita’s indomitable spirit wows all

Sunita Williams’ focus and determination during her extended mission are remarkable. Her experience highlights the challenges of space travel and the vital role of astronaut training. The insights gained from her mission will help NASA improve future long-duration space missions. Her return has sparked celebrations worldwide, especially in India, where she is seen as an inspiration to aspiring astronauts and scientists. The mission underscores the unpredictability of space travel and the need for continuous advancements in technology and contingency planning. Sunita Williams remains a role model, proving that perseverance and dedication can overcome even the most unexpected challenges.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

***

As an astronaut, engineer, and role model for aspiring students worldwide, Sunita Williams’ journey is an embodiment of resilience, passion, and unwavering dedication to science and technology. Her comeback from space marks a significant milestone, reinforcing the importance of persistence and continuous learning. She was part of a mission that was initially planned for just eight days but was prolonged to over nine months due to technical issues with the return spacecraft. After spending approximately 286 days in space, Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore’s resilience highlights the unpredictable nature of space exploration and the importance of adaptability in achieving great heights.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

The much-awaited return of Sunita Williams and Willmore to earth from International Space Station has brought immense joy and relief on one and all. Indians are a little happier than others as they own Sunita Williams as their own daughter of soil for having Indian origins. She has become a role model for human excellence and grit. It could have been a routine affair if she had been able to return to earth according to original shedule or planned one. But she had to wait and spend nine months in space station in an odd environment, instead of only eight days. It’s hard to think the amount of mental pressure one has to undergo to wait endlessly. Still she could maintain mental balance and physical fitness and carried out research work which needs high cognitive function. One can easily throw out the books on space management, time management, stress management and personality development to the winds and read the story of Sunita Williams to emulate the mindset. Kudos.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

An orginal 8 day space odyssey for Sunitha Williams & others turned out to be a nightmare. Space scientists the world over and its entire fraternity must have worked really hard to see her back. The safe and soft landing of the spacecraft is a remarkable and historic achievement in itself as the world witnessed the tragic crash while Kalpana Chawla was getting back. Space scientists who were behind this crucial but equally dangerous life-saving mission need to be highly commended. 19th March 2025 will be a historic day to cherish and celebrate for long by the world, India and by the state of Gujarat.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

World War clouds gathering on horizon?

The world seems to be heading toward yet another World War. The Russo-Ukraine war rages on with no letup even as world leaders are taking to the negotiation table to resolve the conflict and buy peace. The fragile ceasefire in West Asia has been broken with renewed Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Commitment of heads of government to strive for peace seems to be failing, as these war theatres continue to witness loss of lives and gory injuries while a clueless UN seems to be missing.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

AP move to foster academic excellence

As Andhra Pradesh takes a significant step towards encouraging private universities, we must acknowledge the transformative power of education. “Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom,” as George Washington Carver once said. Minister Nara Lokesh’s initiative to introduce the Establishment of Private Universities and Regulation Second Amendment Bill, 2025, is a commendable effort to foster academic excellence. By embracing private universities, Andhra Pradesh can provide students with diverse opportunities for growth, innovation, and success. As Nelson Mandela aptly put it, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Sridevi Tejaswani K, Kakinada