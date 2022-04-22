MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd April 2022

Governor should not precipitate matters

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is nowadays in news for wrong reasons. She is holding press meets right and left to take potshots at the state government. The protocol lapses are wrong and she is right in taking it to the notice of the Centre. But where is the need to go to the press and make a hue and cry about it? She has become more emboldened post her meeting with the PM. Was she counselled to go aggressive against the state government? We can't but draw comparisons between her and her predecessor ESL Narasimhan who worked under difficult circumstances with tough CMs like CBN and KCR. He never lost his poise and handled the situations deftly. The present Governor seems to be crossing the Lakshmana Rekha. There is no need for her to assert that she is not a rubber stamp.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Congress must shed deadwood

The Congress party is in a helpless and hopeless situation. Now, it is like 'a patient etherised on a table,' waiting for an expert to help it resuscitate, recover from its many maladies and rejuvenate it for the forthcoming elections to recapture power. Prasant Kishor is no doubt an expert in giving a winning plan for the grand old party. But a mere winning plan is not all that the party now needs. It in the first instance, it needs a dynamic leadership and it is clear now that Sonia and Rahul do not fit that bill. When the party was in a bad position, the South Indian States played a key role in the past in giving power to the party. So Kishor must give the party a road map to revive its prospects in these States.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Resurgence of the virus

With people ignoring masks and celebrating festivals with gusto, the relapse of the virus is likely and we witnessed China admitting spread of virus and our capital is back to pandemic days with masks being made compulsory once again. With Delhi failing to do justice to the job on hand, relaxing the norms is a hasty way. Mumbai under MVA rule allowed people go awry, which led to the spread of virus in the commercial capital. Early opening of schools, removal of use of mandatory masks were all blunders, which paved the way for spread of virus. Total inexperience in handling the situation led to such a situation.

Calicut Krishnan Ramani, Ghaziabad

BJP on Hindu revivalist agenda

No matter how hard the BJP tries to justify the demolition of houses, kiosks and shops at Delhi's Jahangirpuri as a routine anti-encroachment drive, the fact remains that it was motivated by a desire to demonstrate what it was capable of doing to those, I hate to say it, 'on the other side of the communal divide.' Bulldozing came as a corollary to the communal clashes and BJP's answer (or payback) to alleged stone pelting under provocation. Delhi BJP chief wrote to the Mayor to punish the 'rioters' by using bulldozers. Almost all the victims of the bulldozer drive carried out without notice were impoverished Muslims residing in the locality. They found to their great grief that the loss of houses and shops was the price they were made to pay for their religious identity and poverty. What was on display was an act based on the principle that 'might is right.'

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Traditional medicine can regain lost glory

It's good that Prime Minister Modi along with WHO chief has inaugurated Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India. A majority of countries in WHO have their own alternative medicine apart from allopathy.With unmatchable research and regulation, allopathy has dominated health sector globally. The traditional medicine has lost its importance with lack of research and proper regulation in that field, giving field day to quacks and ultimately losing its identity. The real potential has been eclipsed by the self- proclaimed experts with unfounded claims. But it has all capacity to fill the gaps left by modern medicine. In some areas it can excel the modern medicine also. With a lot of research and good regulatory mechanism, the traditional medicine can regain its lost glory and attain a position to complement the modern medicine. Indeed, a good initiative by India!

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram