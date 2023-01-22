MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd January 2023

Jobless growth belies tall claims of Central govt

The recent report of Oxfam should sensitise each and everyone as simply brushing them aside will have serious social and economic repercussions. It is said the top 10% holds 77%of national wealth. 73% of wealth generated in 2017 went into the hands of the richest 1%, while 670 million Indians who make the poorest half of the population saw only 1% increase in their wealth. 119 billionaires are said to be created in India, which was hardly 9 in the year 2000 and grew to a staggering 101 in 2017.

Even when the entire world was lingering around facing the pandemic odds, the phase of increase in the wealth of corporate managements did not see any letdown. It is said the Covid19, which is called the curse on the common man, turned out to be a boon for the rich. 63% of all new wealth is said to be captured by 1% of the richest.

It is indeed a concern of one and allas 63% of common men are said to be pushed into poverty because of abnormally growing health care expenses, which means two per day are pushed down into poverty. The country dwindling down fast in the Indexes like Hunger/ Happiness/Nutrition etc.,is the definite fallout of the policy of converting health as a commodity to be traded rather than a social commitment of the benevolent rulers.

Wealthy lots enjoy tax benefits and concessions while the poor and the middle class are forced to bear more and more burden. This makes the goal of 'ending extreme poverty by 2030 merely a myth.Unemployment is causing serious concern to the youth. The much trumpeted growth in economy, besides lacking substantiation, grossly fails to improve employment opportunities. Such jobless growth may add to the fortunes of the wealthy but cannot improve the livelihood issues of the poor. The growing costs, mounting taxes and duties make the situation further difficult for the poor and the middle class. Simple correlation of all these factors makes it easy to conclude that it is time to act rather than simply tinker around.

Solution lies in immediately reversing the neoliberal policies and restoring the rights of the working people and the command of the State over the economy.

Imposing wealth tax should be considered as it holds well in terms of logic as well as rationality.

- A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

II

Prime Minister Modi's speeches are all highly spirited and splendid. His brainchild words 'AmritKaal,''KartavyaKaal' appear wondrous and amazing but he always falters to delve deep into the woeful and wizened miseries of crores of poor people who are wrangling their lacerated miseries to the notice of this head of the government through various platforms, though it can certainly be said that he is not unaware of these distressing cramps.

Rich are becoming richer and poor into poorer as Oxfam survey also confirmed recently. Certain Central Public Sector retirees on EPS-95 sinister scheme relentlessly, tirelessly, solicitously and earnestly urging the PM Modi to increase the minimum pension of Rs7,500/- with linkage to central DA and free medical aid to those who were coerced to opt for Voluntary Separation Scheme from 2002 onwards. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the ensuing budget will be people's friendly. Let us see how friendly it woyld be.

– N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

III

This is with reference to "Rapid growth creating more job opportunities" & "Google parent Alphabet announces 12K job cuts" (The Hans India, dated 21st January 2023).

When the government (State or Central) is publicizing proudly in case of job opportunities and taking the whole credit, why is it not interfering or taking responsibility when there are huge job lay-offs?

Foreign Companies are not establishing industries in India on their own. In fact, they are invited to establish here by providing facilities by the government such as infrastructure, tax exemptions, creating industrial estates and special economic zones. Even though the government is providing the facilities, it is unable to control them from periodical retrenchments, profit motive approach, uneven pay structures, bossism etc.

Moreover, with the influence of foreign companies culture, the domestic companies and even the public sector undertakings have also started implementing and following the system of foreign companies and changing their mindset from 'Service Motive' to 'Profit Motive'. When companies aim for huge profits, the retrenchments are no more a surprise.

Creating job opportunities and allowing lay-offs by the government is nothing but fooling people in the name of employment. When there is no job guarantee until the retirement age, it should be termed as 'Employment' in fact it should be termed as 'Self-Employment' only.

– Tumuluri Sri Kumar, Hyderabad

BBC film takes a critical look at Modi governance

The BBC film, "India: The Modi Question," featuring the findings of a UK inquiry into the 2002 Gujarat riots has stirred up a hornet's nest among the Hindutva fraternity. It is understandable that the Ministry of External Affairs has dubbed it as a 'propaganda piece' reflecting a 'colonial mindset.'

While the MEA has denounced it as an attempt to push a 'particular discredited narrative,' the BBC has defended it saying it was 'rigorously researched according to highest editorial standards.' Modi's role (and observations) should be looked at objectively. The office of the Chief Minister which he then held should have acted with a greater sense of responsibility and greater urgency to stop the mob violence and protect lives. Dereliction of duty or failure to act in time sometimes borders on complicity in a crime.

If what the state government did was without a blemish, the question why none other than the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee himself counselled Modi to follow Raj Dharma arises. Notwithstanding the eventual judicial exoneration of Modi from the charges of involvement in the pogrom, the Supreme Court's reference to 'modern-day Neros' while hearing the riot cases could not be said to have been made without substance. In those days 'state-sponsored' was the term used to describe the riots. In any case, the passage of time and election victories cannot obscure the truth. Truth has an uncanny knack of surfacing or coming to the fore till it triumphs. SatyamevaJayate.

– G.David Milton Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Employees annoyed with Jagan govt

It is really unfortunate that the employees and pensioners in AP are utterly disappointed with the Jagangovernment.Everybody knows that the government has failed to pay thousands of crores of rupees as arrears to the employees and pensioners.

In fact,Jagan had started his ruling in 2019 on a positive and encouraging note of good rapport with the employees and pensioners.He had sanctioned IR,new DAs and all the DAs left unpaid by the previous government.He, however, couldn't pay arrears to the people,thanks to the onset of the Covid19.Meanwhile he also announced the benefits of the new PRC which disappointed the employees and pensioners.

For the first time in India, the AP government had given a hike in pay scales which was less than the IR points.From that point, things turned sour between the government and the employees.

The government is really hard pressed for funds to meet the demands of the employees and for its populist schemes which are too many and burdensome.It has borrowed huge funds from all possible sources to the tune of about Rs70,000 crore and even made withdrawals from the GPF accounts of many employees without their knowledge!

Today, things have reached very bleak and hopeless levels as the government is financially on the rocks,not in a position to pay salaries and pensions even in the first week,if not on the first day,of every month.

When viewed against this background, the anger and concern of the employees and pensioners is justified and understandable and they are constrained to meet the Governor of the State,seeking his avuncular advice and intervention.Tomorrow the piqued employees may also knock the doors of courts for a legal and speedy redressal of their just and genuine demands.

It is hoped that Jagan will not allow things to go out control and do something concrete as the elections are round the corner.

– MSomasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

2 key issues before SC on passive euthanasia

The Supreme Court has said it will not review its 2018 judgement on passive euthanasia and only make the guidelines on "living will," an advance medical directive on end of life treatment, more workable.The apex court's 2018 order on passive euthanasia wherein it recognised the right to die with dignity as a fundamental right and an aspect of Article 21 (right to life) notwithstanding, people wanting to get a "living will" registered have been facing problems due to cumbersome guidelines.

The apex court has decided to simplify medico-legal process for passive euthanasia for terminally ill patients who sign the will opting for passive euthanasia.

While there are definite protocols in place for withholding treatment for brain-dead patients for harvesting precious organs for organ transplantation, there are two situations which cause doctors, especially intensivists working in ICUs significant ethical dilemma.

These are:

(1) Patients with advanced malignancies for whom families request aggressive treatment for social reasons, despite the fact that treating them not only prolongs their agony, but is also futile. Precious money is wasted here for nothing, enhancing the disrepute of healthcare sector of being 'money-avaricious'; and,

(2) Patients who are treated for benign diseases in whom aggressive treatment would produce good results, but have families requesting to stop treatment for financial reasons.

The court must address these issues to spare healthcare providers and institutions from considerable misunderstanding, confusion and bad blood.

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi

ASER paints dismal state of education

The inference of the 'Annual Status of Education Report,2022' that the reading ability of children in many states of our country has dropped is alarming.During the Covid pandemic,not only all schools got closed but students also got badly hooked to TV and mobile phones.As children had ample time to fritter away so they remained glued to various social networking sites day and night.

The trend went too far to gradually decline their study habits and the parents,teachers,mentors as well as educationists utterly failed to awaken them to better habits and above all the governments never bothered.An irreparable loss has occurred to the healthy habits of the future stalwarts of the country.

– DrSunil Chopra, Ludhiana

II

The latest ASER (Annual Survey of Education Report) findings are revealing well the extent of ill-effects of pandemic on primary education in India. The extensive survey conducted in six hundred districts across India covering seven lakh students has exposed the diminished basic learning skills in numeracy as well as reading abilities to the levels that of year 2012.

The prolonged closure of schools due to pandemic had hit the education sector badly, halting and reversing the progress. The silver lining is that the student enrollment has improved in both public and private schools now. The government, parents, teachers, and civil society should focus on improving the standards of primary education which had been derailed in pandemic period.

– DrDVGSankararao, Vizianagaram

Neither a united front nor a clear agenda

A new beginning by BRS & all its like-minded parties to end the BJP-led NDA rule will require people's blessings by way of their mandate in 2024. It's not yet known whether the citizens are yearning for a change. Unless their resentment against the present ruling dispensation takes on a feverish pitch and turns into a public uprising and a mass movement demanding a change, the BRS cannot hope to dethrone BJP. It's only that a beginning that has been made at Khammam with the coming together of a handful of anti-BJP outfits. A common comprehensive national agenda agreeable to all citizens with a firm promise to fulfill all the aspirations of the citizens which was overdue has to be designed and put up before the vast Indian electorate to win their trust.

Governance of a country is not as easy as Governing a State. Will BRS be able to take up this huge mantle with the help of its like-minded allies by anointing a better alternate leader equaling the appeal and charisma of Narendra Modi will remain a big question. Yes, Modi had grown to be a leader and remains one for the masses with thunderous following within and even outside the country.

– N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

II

In the presence of huge gathering, KChandrashekar Rao (KCR) launched the Bharat RashtraSamiti (BRS) at Khammam on 18th to emerge as a national political force. Though it aroused interest, yet the presence of only select CMs and absence of key leaders from the opposition camp ostensibly at the inaugural function not only goes to reveal that there is more to it than meets the eye but also appears to show KCR in confused mind as how to go about in leading the BRS. Though the meeting was touted as farmer-centric, the conspicuous absence of eminent BharatiyaKisanUnion leaders who were extending support to KCR from the beginning lends credence that all is not well in the opposition camp.

Further, looking at the way KCR is trying to form a formidable alternative to take on the BJP in the upcoming 2024 elections, a million dollar question arises as to how far the parties would cede space to BRS in their respective states? Moreover, with doubts already lingering in the minds of many regional parties that the impact of BRS by excluding Congress is only poor thinking because it may likely to go the same way like earlier fronts formed with great pomp and splendour but could not takeoff on account of different ideology professed by each party.

All in all, time will only tell to what extent BRS will expand and leave its imprint on the national stage in the absence of clear agenda and keeping in viewthe speeches by all leaders present only taking a dig at Modi.

– KRSrinivasan, Secunderabad

III

Even when Nehruji was given the mantle the question always came up "After Nehru who or what?" However, apart from Nehru, others had their own standing before the people. Over a period of time the self-centered and selfish leaders lost the standing among their voters and started depending on one or two popular leaders.

After the demise of the first and second PM, over a period of time the ministers and leaders instead of working for the people, worked for themselves and their near and dear. It continues even now under PM Modi who has been turned into a "brand" and therefore "Bharat" has been replaced by "Modi Sarkar". The leadership should be allowed to emerge instead of groomed like what is being rumored that RSS is grooming UP CM to succeed Modi and so on.

As for the present opposition which consists of most regional parties, they are like "fair weather" friends. If these leaders or that matter Congress leaders would not have waited for the BJP to complete two years but would have started work to present an alternative agenda. It is true BJP's emergence has the backing of all Hindu sangathan (bodies) and whether it is regional parties or Congress it has become difficult for them to get them on their side. The BRS, regional parties and Congress have failed to use BJP's eight years rule to remain with people and stand up for them. Congress's BJY or BRS has no answer to take on Modi. However, we the people should understand that we should be strong to keep our nation strong as leaders and parties may come and go but the nation will continue to stay on.

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

IV

In the present Lok Sabha, the entire opposition combined has only 215 seats, Congress 53, DMK 24, TMC 23, YSRCP 23, Siva Sena 19, JD (U) 16, BJD 12, BSP 10, TRS 9, Lok Jana Sakthi party 6, NCP 4, CPI (M) 3, TDP 3, Muslim League 3, SP 3, AIMIM 2, CPI 2.

So, to reach the magic figure of a simple majority of 272 the entire opposition must win 60 more seats in the next elections and that seems to be a very distant dream as of today. The opposition is not one cohesive unit. There are inherent differences among themselves, and the leaders don't see eye-to-eye. Congress, Trinamool Congress, and NCP are rivals, and Siva Sena, and Congress are sworn enemies.

The big satraps like Mamta Banerjee, Stalin, Biju Patnaik, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati nurture dreams of becoming Prime Minsters by themselves. YSRCP seems to realize that it can't play a major role in national politics and limits itself to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The bargaining power of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh was lost once the state was divided. Telangana is left with 17 seats and BRS has only 9 seats in the present Lok Sabha. It is very difficult to visualize BRS getting the same number in the next Lok Sabha elections. Even if BRS goes up to 10-12 seats, it will still be very difficult for it to play any constructive role in the formation of a new government.

Realistically for non-BJP parties to form the next government at the centre the Congress party must make significant gains and parties like Trinamool Congress, DMK, JD (U), BJD, BSP, and SP will have to put aside their personal differences and support the congress. BRS has a very limited scope. It is better that BRS forego its pretensions and focus on the development of Telangana for which it was given an electoral mandate.

– Dr M Anil Ramesh, Hyderabad