MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd January 2026

‘Congressisation’ of BJP

The BJP, which routinely attacks the Congress over dynastic politics and its method of appointing leaders to top party posts, has ended up doing the same. The appointment of Nitin Nabin—projected as a grassroots worker despite his dynastic background—as working president, followed by a so-called election process, was nothing but a farce.

Now, with the Prime Minister accompanying him to assume the party president’s chair and publicly projecting him as the “boss,” the spectacle borders on the absurd. Everyone knows who runs the BJP. The entire exercise reeks of Congressisation of a party that once claimed to be fundamentally different.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad-103

Ensure safe storage facilities at market yards

It is bizarre that when the country can afford many theatres, which boast of state-of-the-art facilities and tin-roofs, why can’t we construct tin-roof godowns near fields and market yards. Such a facility is essential to protect food grains from sudden showers. Many farmers are suffering losses in the absence of safe all-weather storage spaces near market yards. This should be addressed on a priority basis.

PVP Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad-61

Enhanced cinema ticket prices is contempt of court

Justice Kumar of Telangana High Court has issued suo motu notice to the principal home secretary seeking explanation for violation of its orders on permissions for enhanced cinema ticket prices. This makes one wonder if the cinema lobby is so powerful that it can drive authorities to indulge in contempt of court. Interestingly, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has recently clarified that he has not seen any files on the subject though he holds the portfolio.

The film industry has made it a habit to obtain permissions for increased cinema ticket prices with no justifiable rationale to justify. When the judiciary is already seized of the legality of this decision, the authorities’ giving permission amounting to contempt of court indicates high-level corruption that needs to be probed on a priority.

M N Saraswathi Devi, Secunderabad-10

Eradication of cybercrimes is crucial

This is further to the column ‘Public cooperation is also essential for detection of cybercrime cases’ (THI Jan 21) by retired senior police officer Ravulapati Seetaramarao. I would like to mention that public cooperation exists in the form of savings in public sector banks, which are ‘stolen’ unknown to them by cybercriminals. One finds that complaints lodged with police, banks and the cybercrime department by victims of such cyber frauds are pending for a long time. Banks plead helplessness and state that recovery of the money that has been swindled or frozen can only be done by cyber security personnel.

To highlight this problem, I wish to cite the case of a couple (senior citizens), who have a joint account in Union Bank, Alwal branch, Hyderabad. The account has remained frozen for a long time. Repeated complaints to the concerned officials were futile exercises. This underscores the fact that cooperation is needed not just from the public but also officials, who must rise to the occasion and help the victims recover their lost money.

N Ramalakshmi Secunderabad-10

Govt must abide by HC order on e-challans

The Telangana High Court’s directive restraining the police from coercive collection of pending traffic challans is a timely reaffirmation that administrative convenience cannot override statutory safeguards, due process, and judicial oversight, particularly when penalties carry civil and criminal consequences under the Motor Vehicles Act. In this context, it is pertinent to recall that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier proposed an auto-debit mechanism for traffic violations, under which fines would be directly deducted from bank accounts linked to vehicle owners.

Though intended to improve discipline and curb discretionary reductions, the proposal has understandably attracted scrutiny on grounds of legality, consent, privacy, and procedural fairness. Considering the High Court’s ruling, the State would do well to revisit this approach and ensure that any future reforms align strictly with statutory provisions, constitutional guarantees, and principles of natural justice.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri, Hanumakonda-506009