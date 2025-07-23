MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd July 2025

Don’t impose languages on people

Your July 22 editorial ‘Nip the language ‘movement’ in the bid’ comes across as a bold and timely caution about the perils of social fabric disruptions in the nation on the language issue. However, we must also reckon that the country’s diversity is carried by people through language and their customs wherever they go for their livelihood. Just as we respect our mother tongue, we should respect those of others too.

Assaults on a mother tongue and a regional language through school education changes will be counterproductive. Students must have the choice to learn other languages which should never be forced. Inter-language translations of all types of literature will encourage us to learn other languages.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana

‘Op Sindoor’ outreach programme working wonders

The Telugu and Andhra Sub Area’s (TASA) outreach initiative ‘Operation Sindoor’ launched in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is a praiseworthy effort. This is helping to instil a spirit of bravery, courage, patriotism and a deep sense of national consciousness among Telugu youth. We are at a juncture where digital distractions often dilute our minds from civic and national values.

It is here that initiatives like ‘Operation Sindoor’ play a crucial role as moulders. By recalling stories of the sacrifices made by our martyrs and military personnel, this initiative is helping in spreading awareness among the younger generation as regards their supreme sacrifices in the line of duty. I hope more such outreach efforts are replicated across segments to help produce responsible citizens who will swear by patriotism.

Srishitha Kothapalli, St Francis College for Women, Hyderabad

Kolanur villagers have set a fine precedent

This has reference to the article “Villagers and alumni of Kolanur pitch in to develop government schools”. Parents from across the globe, irrespective of their status, education background and earnings, send their children to schools. Ironically, there are many villages that have no school, while many that exist are bereft of proper buildings, toilets, libraries, laboratories and playgrounds. When the standards in all schools are uniform, parents and teachers don’t insist on quality education even as schools concentrate on motivating students with multiple skills and activities.

Similarly, Education Ministers should prioritise clearing issues pending in all schools. As of today, lakhs of students are keen to learn but are upset by the lack of uniform facilities across schools. This must be ensured by the concerned authorities, including in providing the required infrastructure. The Kolanur village alumni and the locals have shown the way forward with their highly appreciable move. Hope this will motivate the rural population to emulate the example.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

More to Dhankhar’s resignation than meets the eye

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation as Vice-President was as unexpected as it was sudden. Evidently there is more to his resignation than meets the eye. His health did not deteriorate rapidly to warrant putting down his papers so hurriedly. The resignation could not have happened at a more unlikely and inopportune moment. Speculation is rife that his ill-health was only the ostensible reason for his resignation. The real reason could have been that he was no longer in the good books of BJP’s top leadership. It is ingenuous to suppose that Dhankhar resigned in the manner he did due to ill-health and not due to differences with the government, which played no part in his decision to resign from a position he held dear to his heart. Perhaps his indications of wanting to be neutral without taking the government or the opposition’s side and moving towards erasing the perception of him being blatantly partisan cost him his job.

On the opening day of the monsoon session of Parliament, Dhankhar appeared to be accommodative towards the opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Perhaps it was not to the government’s liking that Dhankhar, unlike Speaker Om Birla in the Lok Sabha who disallowed Rahul Gandhi to speak on the Pahalgam massacre and Operation Sindoor, let the Opposition Leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speak of “intelligence failure” and the “failure to nab the butchers of the Pahalgam massacre”. Further, there is reason to suspect that his comment on the Agriculture Ministry did not go down well with the government.

The outgoing Vice-President’s move of acknowledging the impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma, moved by the Opposition seems to have come as the last straw. The resignation, scripted by the powers-that-be, cannot be looked at in isolation from the expectation of subservience to the government. It could well be a warning to holders of high offices to fall in line, lest they be shown the door.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)