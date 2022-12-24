MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th December 2022

Kaikala actor par excellence

One more actor par excellence Kaikala Satyanarayana who is near contemporary to other veteran actors like NTR, ANR, has succumbed to his ripe age at 87. Born in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, he acted in all genres of roles and with all generations till last year with aplomb. He left no portrayals untouched in his 700-plus cini career. He was stated to be the equivalent to S V Rangarao in mythological roles. At the request of N T Ramarao, he successfully contested as Member of Parliament in 1996 from Machilipatnam constituency. A recipient of Raghupati Venkayya Naidu and other awards, he created a vacuum in the Tollywood with his physical absence.

Another setback to the Telugu film industry as the most veteran and legendary actor Shri Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away yesterday at the age of 87. With the demise of Kaikala, the industry has lost most of the senior actors who acted in Telugu movies during 1050s and 60s. He very much deserved the title of "Navarasa Natana Saarvabhoumudu" he earned during his career. He acted as a hero, villan, comedian and character artist and covered over 775 movies. He led a respectable life and gained the hearts of Telugu people through his acting and didn't involved in any controversial issues throughout his career either in cine field or in political field. To an industry, an elder is like a backbone and Kaikala was such a person who extended his support as an elder to the Telugu film industry after NTR and ANR. May the soul of the legend rest in peace.

'Navarasa Natanaa Sarvabhouma' titled movie artiste Kaikala Satyanarayana left for his final abode to join with his senior colleagues NTR, ANR, SVR, Gummadi, TL Kantarao and a host of other male and female artistes who pre-deceased him. Started his film career in 'Sepoy Kuturu' in 1959, he subsequently became famous in negative roles and also as character artiste. His tinsel career is clubbed with social, mythological, folklore and historical films. His remarkable accomplishment of acting in 777 movies is highly appreciable.

Corporal punishments must be checked

A Delhi teacher attacked a Class 5 child with scissors and threw her out of the first-floor classroom window. A Karnataka teacher attacked a Class 4 child with a shovel and also shoved him from the first floor; the child died afterwards. Why are these painful incidents taking place in classrooms? This calls for a change in the attitude of school managements tolerating corporal punishments in classrooms. Laws are deterrents to some extent only. A concerted action by school administrations must be chalked out by educational authorities for training and sensitising teachers on positive disciplining, of course with parental support. Physical punishment damages students educationally and psychologically. Additionally, what the Delhi and Karnataka incidents suggest is that schools need systems for monitoring teachers' mental health too.

Now, realise lofty COP-15 goals

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework adopted by 196 countries at COP15 meet in Montreal, Canada, has called for a halt to the war on nature and for putting the world on a pathway to live with it symbiotically. Delineating this necessarily ambitious action makes COP15 a historic meet. Adoption of a bold global biodiversity framework that addresses the key drivers of nature loss is not only very much needed but also should be heeded in order to secure our own health and well-being alongside that of the planet. In view of extreme climatic events across the globe in form of wildfires, floods and devastating drought, it is imperative that civil societies must not lose sight of the COP15 goals and must pressurise their governments to take corrective steps.

Pressing need to bolster IAF

Drawing nation's attention to the designs of our adversarial neighbours - Pakistan and China - Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has called for bolstering the force and effecting closer defence ties with like-minded nations among which count US, Europe and Japan. His ardent wish that India emerge a stable country with a strong economic heft must be lauded for his deep insight. A strong economy affords us strategic autonomy. The government must pay urgent heed to his call and take earnest measures to beef up the Air Force to tackle our volatile neighbours. That's what enabled India to act in the national interests and strike balance in the tensed up geopolitics. His subtle observations carry much weight.

