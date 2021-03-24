MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th March 2021

Sharmila unwelcome in TS

Telangana does not need disruptive elements like Y S Sharmila whose sole aim is to create rift between communities by sowing seed of dissension. Her statement concerning Muslims in the state is absolutely unwarranted as they are being taken care of adequately by the present dispensation.

Regarding wakf land encroachments, it is prevalent all over the country as the respective boards live up to their bounden duties to the community and a handful of the board members looting in connivance with officials and netas.

The people of the State should, without any second thought, make her a persona non grata by totally dismissing her claims as just an attempt to secure political mileage.

J Kannan, Hyderabad

Keeping schools open



When neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have closed schools and promoted children to next class without final examinations in view of rising cases of Covid-19, it is unfortunate that State of AP has planned to run classes till May 31st (Mar 23rd report: Half day classes from April 1) at the peak of summer season.

Sajid Farooq, Kurnool

Govt employees happy



This is with reference to the news 'KCR keeps his PRC promise (March 23)'. Telangana CM has done a commendable job by announcing the 30 per cent fitment and increasing of retirement age. This shows that he is kind towards the government employees' welfare and good future. Even he has given the PRC benefits to the contract employees and daily wage employees. But there is a need to regularise the services of contract and daily wage employees in all Telangana government departments. Hope our Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take necessary steps in this regard and regularise the services of all contract and daily wage employees without any delay.

Syed Nisar Mehdi, Hyderabad

Enable functional freedom of universities



The thought-provoking article "They fear not cannons, but pens" (THI March 23) by Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu reveals how the administrators take it negatively when their revered academics exposed freedom of speech. I was reminded of a case similar to two academics mentioned by Acharyulu. Pen is always mightier than sword. Sometimes "vidwan sarvatra pujayet" may not become true. Indian democracy is crying for its freedom.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

The article by Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu was striking inasmuch, over the years, it is witnessed that academic freedom is not only curtailed but their significance is also getting diminished by frequent interference by outsiders ignoring the faculty in running of the university. When freedom of speech and expression of diverse of views is bedrock in a democracy and an essential element to any flourishing university in the world, recent instance of two educators stepping down in a reputed private university over curtailment of powers for decision-making process is a clear revelation about lack of transparency and faith.

The fact concerning the policies, rules and guidelines based on best practices for a university are only to be determined and decided within the university and not anyone outside the university. However, with many instances of outsider with influence and political connections meddling needlessly with internal affairs by exercising control in the decision-making of universities has been only vitiating the academic ecosystem creating heartburns amongst faculty.

However, as such outside views given more weightage and legitimacy is encouraged and implemented in letter and spirit ignoring the decisions taken by faculty reflects that the very purpose of establishing universities to provide world-class education while promoting excellence in research is defeated, it is time, government ensures that no outside influence is allowed in decision-making process essential for universities to thrive with freedom, autonomy, dissemination of knowledge instrumental in transforming society and nation at large.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Hats off to "They fear not cannons, but pens" (The Hans India 23 March) by M Sridhar Acharyulu who has shared the full text of the letter of resignation of two highly respected academics out which Dr. Arvind Subramanian happened to be Economic Advisor to PM Modi. It was indeed touching on the part of Dr. Mehta who has pleaded not to punish his poor driver who also followed him when he joined Ashoka University. If the academics in a public-funded private University are turning burden to the management of the university who felt their critical notes on wrong policies of the present regime are hampering the University's expansion plans, imagine the plight of other institutions which are under the control and funded by the government.



The letter of resignation is bound to create noise against them in social media by supporters of the present government who may even paint them as anti-national getting funded by foreign agents to destabilise the government led by Modi. At least in this context, Congress MP Rahul who is often mocked as "Pappu Gandhi" is right when he has been saying that the BJP government under Modi is killing the institutional freedom. Is this government headed by a party that was once in forefront of freedom of expression?

S Natarajan, New Delhi