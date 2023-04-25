MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th April 2023

Leave same-sex marriage issue to legislature

Bar Council of India opposed same-sex marriages and appealed to the Supreme Court to leave it to the decision of legislators. 99.9% people are against it as it spoils the culture and traditional values of our society. Moreover, there is no legal sanction for such vulgar system. In fact, legality is secondary to natural justice. There are a lot of physiological variations between two opposite genders which cannot match for marriages. If this same-sex weddings and homo culture are allowed legally, our societal environment will soon spoil. Consultations, constitutional rights, views of all State governments and Union territories, discussions, debates, opinions are all unnecessary exercises. Entertaining such cases in courts is a sheer waste of time and money.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Let wisdom prevail on Sharmila



It is really suspicious that the behaviour of Sharmila is more prompted by some one in a planned manner rather than a genuine protest. The kid glove approach of Telangana government is also surprising. She has no business to push a male police officer and humiliate him. If the same incident happened the other way round, the poor police officer would have been rounded up by now. Sharmila had no business to talk in such a brazen language, more so when there was no provocation to that effect. If she feels she can get political brownies by her behaviour, she is grossly mistaken. Hope wisdom dawns on her sooner than later.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Combating Malaria: Address key issues



World Malaria Day is an annual event observed on 25 April to raise global awareness about efforts to end malaria and reduce its impact on affected populations. The theme for this year is 'Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement.' It highlights the need for increased investment, innovation, and implementation of strategies to achieve malaria elimination. One of the major obstacles to achieving malaria elimination in India is the complacency in its strategic approach, which still focuses on controlling the spread of malaria rather than eliminating it. While essential interventions like early case detection, prompt treatment, vector control, and community engagement are critical, specific actions need to be taken to target barriers to achieving malaria elimination.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

A Herculean task for BRS party



As Union Home Minister Amit Shaw reeled out various sops and financial assistance that the Centre had already extended to the BRS government in Telangana, during his public speech in Chevella, it should silence the top leaders of BRS who constantly complain of central funds not being given to the state, once and for all. The battle cry by the BJP for BRS-mukt Telangana in the upcoming elections sounds more relevant. The allegation by the Home Minister that TRS changed its name, purely on national ambition, eyeing the PM's seat is unmissable. One feels that TRS definitely swallowed more than it could chew politically in an attempt to leave its footprints pan-India, which seems a Herculean task for the party.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Venkaiah Naidu's anguish justified



The former Vice president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, is absolutely correct in stating that the moral values in Indian politics are declining day by day. In the present times, even before a year or so before General Elections, acts of violence, hatred, allegations and counter allegations are being made every day and night by all the parties whatsoever. Constitutional functionalities are being questioned on several issues and petitions being filed even in Supreme Court against them. The Supreme Court has to put a stop to all such petitions by giving early judgements as per law. It is high time that all the present politicians also follow some minimum basic values in becoming leaders for servicing the society with honesty.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

BJP's wooing Christians raises questions



The BJP's and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'big focus on reaching out to the Christians' in Kerala has to be assessed objectively. The attempt to woo the Christian community will be construed as 'opportunistic' if its sole purpose is to cultivate them as a 'vote bank' and increase its vote share. But given what the BJP represents, it may not be that easy for the Bishops and Cardinals to persuade the laity to share their enthusiasm to be within the orbit of the Hindutva-oriented party. The Bishops will have to state publicly if they subscribe to BJP's Hindutva ideology and endorse its goal of converting India into a Hindu rashtra. The BJP's new-found love for the Christians is unlikely to erase memories of what the right-wing Hindutva outfits did to Stein, his two sons, Stan Swamy and tribal Christians in Odisha.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN