MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th December 2023

Ugly display of opulence by TS legislators

Opulence is a word that suggests extravagance and visibly over the top living. This applies to a majority of the people’s representatives in our country and those of Telangana are no exception. Apparently one brand Rolls Royce is missing from the ensemble there before the assembly building of Telangana. As people’s representatives they have a certain responsibility because of which this show of opulence only goes to strengthen the popular belief that all politicians are brokers who collect kickbacks or commissions for executing government project works.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Govt must consider pleas of rat-hole miners

The role of rat-hole miners in the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation is unforgettable. When high-tech, imported machines broke down during the long-drawn operation and heavy debris caused delay in the last phase of the operation, they made the impossible possible. The rat-hole miners had manually drilled the final stretch of about 15 metres through the debris in the collapsed part of the tunnel in claustrophobic conditions to prepare an escape passage. Rs 50,000 is too paltry a sum to acknowledge their role and the government must look into their demands a permanent job and a house to live in.

M Pradyu, Kannur

A mischievous spin on hijab curbs

An off the cuff announcement made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that wearing hijab in education would not be made compulsory is out of place, when the hijab ban is not prevailing in the state. The controversy over the ban was needlessly raked up byMuslim organisations, citing some educational institutions that insisted on strict dress code. The High Court too justified these institutions as having the right to do so, and the girls are complying with it, without any complaint. The mischievous comment on the CM’s part was unwarranted.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Free ride boon turns a bane to many

The free bus travel for the women sanctioned by the Congress government in Telangana may be a boon to the women but it is certainly a bane for all others including senior citizens and the disabled especially. The occupancy in the buses has risen to such an extent that even the seats reserved for the senior citizens and the disabled are also bluntly occupied by the females. Once they miss a bus, elders will have to again wait for another 30 or 45 minutes to get another bus. Not only this, it is high time that the management also earmarks some seats as ‘reserved for gents’ in view of increased occupancy by women.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Govt blind to blatant violation of building safety

‘Yet another fire accident occurred in a hospital in Hyderabad. Luckily there were no casualties (Hans India, 24.12.2023). Many multi and super-speciality hospitals and big commercial malls are coming up in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, there is no audit by regulatory authorities like GHMC, electrical and fire departments regularly. It is the responsibility of the government and the regulatory authorities to ensure non-recurrence of fire accidents in future and save innocent lives.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Cops must wake up as cyber frauds thrive

Burglaries, pickpockets and such crimes have gone with the wind, due to CCTV coverage and shift to digital money. The policing is now required on cybercrimes, which is seen increasing with the Hyderabad residents losing Rs 232 crores to fraudsters this year. In most cases of reported cybercrimes the chances of recovering the money are negligible. Against this background, the victims may stop reporting the crime. Is it not the government’s prime duty to protect the hard-earned money of its tax-paying cirizens?

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

MPs’ suspensions unjust and undemocratic

The entire India witnessed the horrible security breach on live Sansad TV and subsequent proceedings in both the upper and the lower houses, with great concern. The entire opposition in one voice vociferously demanded the PM or HM to give a statement on the attack on parliament by those misguided youth. Aggrieved by the lack of response from treasury benches, the opposition entered the well and also displayed placards, which shows their concern for safety and security of their lives, but not their disobedience to the chair or parliament. Hence the suspensions are unjust and undemocratic.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

***

Presently, the Indian Parliament witnesses unprecedented and undemocratic phenomenon in the suspensions of a majority of MPs belonging to Opposition bloc for their unruly performance in House. It is noticed that several legislative processes are transacted even during their absence. Such episode is apt lesson to Opposition that even without their presence or active involvement, Parliamentary democracy is possible. Moreover, the present central government must be made aware that such an undemocratic episode is not befitting to ideal democracy and hence such unhealthy situation shall never recur ever.

B V Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Have different time slots for schools

Of late a surge in cases comes amid a rise in Covid sub variant JN1. The most suffered and affected group were the school-going students .They were forced to become slaves to smartphones to attend classes online. That system caused hardships to both the students and the parents. The Education Minister is requested to divide school timings into 2 batches - 1st batch from LKG to 6th class be made to attend from 7am till 12:30 pm. They can return home and settle for home works and studies at home. The other batch, from 7th till 12th classes, can attend classes from 2 pm till 7.30 pm. This helps in maintaining the distancing and avoids overcrowding.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderbad