MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th February 2022

Find ways to end Russian war

It's an unfortunate moment for the entire world that Russia-Ukraine conflict has escalated into a full-blown war. It's the most inopportune time as the world is still not out of the woods from the pandemic onslaught. It's still licking its wounds, incurring massive economic losses. The moment Russia declared two provinces of East Ukraine as recognised independent countries, the world sensed the imminence of war. Still the West and its European allies could only toughen their stance with more sanctions against Russia, rather than resort to persuasion and negotiation. As Russia's insecurities over Ukraine's aspirations of joining NATO are not addressed properly, the war has resulted. India has been in tough spot on the diplomatic front as it cannot afford losing a trusted friend of one side or a useful ally of other side. As no one can afford war and its consequences anymore, the world leaders should leave no stone unturned in finding a way to stop it immediately with less damage.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Cong/Left key to new front success

THI's edit, 'Are non-BJP parties targeting Prez election?' is interesting and as KCR, Mamata et al march towards forming a front with the slogan for Swarna Bharat and BJP- Mukt Bharat. Naturally, the first step is to counter BJP's plot to field the sitting Dalit Prez again and make an emotional blackmail on the pro-dalit camp. In case it fields a dalit, it's difficult as no dalit fights a fellow dalit and as Ambedkar's grandson said earlier that he's not interested in 'ornamental' (rather a mute spectator) post as Prez.

Also, there is none as universally acclaimed Kalam or Congress-fielded woman Pratibha now. If Congress is not joining the front, it will be a debacle and the Left parties should be included in the front as they are also secular. In case KCR is not welcome by Congress and/or left, someone else with integrity and selflessness must intervene.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.

We all must shun single-use plastic

India is all set to ban single-use plastic items from 1 July. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has asked all states to implement the ban from 1 July. The world produces about 300 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. Only a very small percentage of plastic is recycled or incinerated. It is a matter of concern that 8 million tonnes of plastic end up in oceans every year. In addition to the ban, there must be other initiatives and regulations.

Manufacturers need to be directed to specify the kind of plastic used in a product so that it can be properly recycled. Although plastic cannot be completely dispensed with, its overuse can be stopped. We cannot afford to degrade environment and harm ourselves. Let's live in clean and green surroundings. As a first step, let's bid adieu to single-use plastic.

Venu GS, Kollam

ED a tool to muzzle Opposition

The arrest of Maharashtra minister by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, seems to be a political vendetta. Malik is known as honest person. He was constantly raising his voice against the wrong policies of the Centre and exposing them.

He has exposed ex-NCB chief Sameer Wankhade in drugs case, how innocent people were fixed in drugs cases by Sameer Wankhade. In seven years of BJP rule, not a single BJP leader was arrested by ED or any Central agencies. Are all BJP leaders so honest? It seems in the view of ED and central government agencies only opposition leaders are corrupt.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

II

The arrest of NCP chief spokesman Nawab Malik by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim did not come as a surprise as his name kept coming up in several cases in the aftermath of the arrest of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by the ED. The peculiar aspect of Nawab Malik was to always talk ill of the Centre and the central agencies, alleging that they had been let loose on the political opponents to settle scores.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad