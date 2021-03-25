MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th March 2021

A comprehensive assessment

Tej Singh Kardam in his article "Still a one-sided battle for women" left nothing untouched about the ordeals that women are encountering in their lives on account of male chavenism from ages. Women, illiterate or literate or doctorate must have to spend maximum time in kitchen to satiate the dependent souls without having dependency inside the house or outside sociologically, politically or economically. They have no freedom of speech, freedom of movement anywhere in the expected lines. Exceptions are countable on fingers only. It is a real freedom of a lady walks on the road midnight without any fear. This Gandhian ideal remains in book and dreams. Moving out in day time is also dreadful. Thirty percent women representation in national and state level politics apeears to be frivolous to law makers. Finally, the author is optimistic to see an egalitarian society which seems to me a mirage in the existing scenario.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Gender Inequality: Still a one-sided battle for women, by Tej Singh Kardam (THI, 24 March) is a well-articulated article and as he said, a combination of family, caste, community and religion reinforce and legitimise patriarchal values. I've seen the plight of women during lockdown. Poverty / ignorance stops women uplift.



Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

SC decision timely



It is a very much needed 'better late than never' decision of the Supreme Court as regards non- extending of moratorium 'of certain categories of loans/ advances and ordering of classification of assets as per their repayment schedules etc in view of a very short period of around a week time or so left for the year end work ( 31.3.2021 ) of all banks vis-a-vis balance sheet preparation/provisions on bad assets etc. The borrowers were really in half minds for loan repayments as the Supreme court has earlier deferred classification of assets post moratorium period expecting further extension of moratorium period in view of the tremendous lockdown period loss of incomes.

The Supreme Court is absolutely correct in having stated that total interest amounts from March 2020 to August 2020 cannot be waived as depositors have to be paid their interest amounts on the due dates and only the compound interest part - penal interest part should be credited to the loan accounts of the borrowers. The concern of the SC in this issue on' small savers' money' for building up gigantic banks to do lending businesses is really appreciable. However, for senior citizens/ retirees personal loans etc the Court could have advised for the total interest waiver to help these old people in these days of survival of the fittest situation which does not discriminate between young and old.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Good beginning



Swashbuckling batting by Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandey steered India to magnificent victory at the Pune One-Day match. England made 251 runs in reply to India's total of 317 runs in the fifty over-limited match. I am optimistic that India will do well to clinch the series against England in the remaining two matches.

Dr Manthena Damodara Chary, Hyderabad

Look beyond Labour Codes



The 44 labour laws thrown in dust bin were mostly made by the colonial master to exploit the workforce with a soothing touch. Most of them were confined to statutory books as the number of workers who sought the intervention of the relevant forums were too less and those who could get desired relief were furthermore disgustingly a few.

The reason was the mood.of the government to appease the managements by not activating the forums to deliver justice to the victims. Now the four codes awaiting implementation signal the worst days ahead for work force of this country. Reduction in employment, sharp reduction in real wage, no effective law and enforcing agencies to repose confidence in their minds leading to a sort of crisis is an unavoidable scene. The policy makers need to keep in mind. that enthusiastic participation of work force is an inevitable component for the success of a new economic order. The proposed Codes may be hailed by corporate managements. But the working class simply see it as.an instrument to enslave them and hand them over to exploiters. The situation can improve only when more people are enabled to access market and increase demand.

A G Rajamohan, Anantapur

Old vehicle scrappage policy welcome

The Government of India announced the much-anticipated scrappage policy in Mar 19, which alongside a few other supporting estimates declared in the course of recent months, is relied upon to continuously eliminate unfit vehicles from the street. This would at the same time spur replacement, demand in the ecosystem, consequently enlarging new vehicle too.

This policy has potential to realise multiple other benefits such as reducing pollution and oil imports, reducing raw material costs through metal recycling, fleet modernisation, etc. However, setting up of vital framework for scrapping and further clarity on the valuation of the scrap value of the vehicle, trade ability to scrap certificate etc. stay key for successful execution and realising the true potential of the policy.

Abhimanyu Sahoo, Odisha