MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th Nov 2025

Dharmendra was a real iconic star

Fondly called the “He-man of Bollywood”, Dharmendra was an actor par excellence, a versatile actor, who has acted in over 300 films. His true-to-life roles in films endeared him to all film lovers and immortalized himself. His performances in Sholay and Chupke Chupke are etched in the collective consciousness of the nation. One story has it that he was so handsome and charming that his female fans slept with his photo under the pillow. He was “embarrassed’ when his attention was drawn to his “Greek god-like” looks.

He attributed his good looks to nature, his parents and his genes. He married Hem Malini despite opposition from her family. As a romantic hero, he paired with Bollywood’s top actresses and excelled. Showing no aversion to taking risks, he did his own action roles. How he agreed to be a BJP MP puzzled and bewildered us. He left politics, saying it was meant for ‘thick-skinned people”. Film was his first love, he breathed and lived it every moment of his illustrious career.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

Versatile to the core

Dharmendra, known as the He-man of Bollywood, ruled filmdom for three decades from the 1960s to 80s with his rugged romance and playful charm that was coupled with his acting skills.

His stellar performances include Bandini, Mamta, Kaajal, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Sholay and Anupama. Conferred Padma Bhushan in 2012, in his death, Bollywood has lost an artiste of multi-faceted talent.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad-8

Long live the ‘He-man’

Dharmendra’s demise has shattered the hearts of millions of fans. Dharmendra, the eternal Sholay of Indian cinema, proved that a true Yaari is Dharam. From Bandini to Anupama, he rose like Chupke Chupke, yet roared with Apne charisma. The melody “Dil Kahe Rukh Jare Rukh Ja” stirs the soul. Long live He-Man!

T S Karthik, Chennai-10

He symbolised timeless charm

Dharmendra, fondly known as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” passed away at the age of 89. A legendary figure in Indian cinema, he captivated audiences for over six decades with his powerful performances and charismatic screen presence.

From iconic roles in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke and Phool aur Pathar, he became a symbol of versatility and timeless charm. His passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of actors and film lovers. May his soul rest in peace.

M Ramani Jayanthy, Navi Mumbai

Dharmendra will remain for eternity

The ‘ever smiling’ Dharmendra is no more physically but he will remain in the hearts of movie fans forever. Known as ‘prince charming’, he portrayed all types of roles effortlessly. His first movie ‘Dil bhi thera aur hum bhi tere’ was released in 1960, while his last appearance will be in ‘Ikkis’, slated to be released on Christmas day.

He has acted in about 45 movies with his wife Hema Malini. Their superhits include Seeta aur Geeta (1972), Jugnu (1973), Sholay (1975), Dream Girl (1977) and Dillagi (1978), among others.

P V P Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad-61