MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th January 2026

Save elders from falling prey to cyber frauds

Thereport that was headlined “Delhi Dr couple duped of ₹14.85 cr in digital arrest scam” will send shock waves all over, especially to senior citizens. A sad irony is that such crimes have become common across cities and towns. A fact is that many senior citizens are illiterate as far as IT goes. The government advises people to use modern technology given the inherent advantages but does precious little about the disadvantages arising out of it? The tech savvy criminals go all out to tap this lacuna and make prey of aged persons. I feel the government must organise adult education classes for the vulnerable sections and teach them the basics so that they can protect themselves from cybercriminals. We need to provide adequate mental peace to our elders in the twilight of their life as a social responsibility.

M V Nagavender Rao,Hyderabad-4

Mandate fire safety norms

“A massive fire broke out at a furniture store in Hyderabad where seven people, including three children, were trapped” has raised serious concerns about fire safety in the city. The tragic irony is that very few buildings have fire safety equipment, and there is hardly any inspection of fire safety audits. Many buildings have violated safety norms, which has led to frequent fatal fire accidents like the illegal cellar blaze in November 2023 that killed nine people and the fire in May 2025 that claimed 17 lives. It’s time the government comes up with a mandatory audit plan and ensures their effective implementation.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir,Secunderabad

Ban cellars below ground level

Thefire accident in a furniture godown of a business house at Nampally is very serious in nature as people were trapped in the cellar of the building. Henceforth, municipal authorities should not allow builders to construct cellars below the road level. In many buildings, cellars are not at all used for parking. During the rainy season most of the cellars are filled with rainwater. Some use cellars as godowns for storing material, and a living place for watchmen. Permission should only be accorded to constructions above the ground level.

Jakka Vijay Kumar,Secunderabad-15

Political bosses and bureaucrats must work in tandem

Thenews about a major fire in Nampally on Saturday once again exposes the deficiencies in implementation of fire safety measures in Hyderabad. Our failure to implement the fire safety aspects strictly in the initial stages of planning and construction of shopping complexes and residential buildings is too well known. Whenever major fire accidents involving loss of human life occur, the government machinery goes hyper-active in adhering to the rule book. Once public glare and media attention start receding, the authorities go into deep slumber. Deviations in plans are not shown in papers, but a green signal is given for violations after collecting kickbacks. Unless political bosses and bureaucracy work with missionary zeal, gross negligence by officials will continue.

Atheerath N,Hyderabad-72

Free bus ride to women creates hell at temples

Thefree bus ride scheme to women in Andhra Pradesh has made it difficult to control crowds at temples as evidenced during the ‘Radhasaptami’ chaos. Unlike in the past, women came in flocks from many villages and were accompanied by men and children, throwing management of pilgrims asunder like the one at ‘Devuni Kadapa’. Many devotees had to return home without having darshan of the Lord. This was the result of the heavy turnout of women, who took full advantage of the free bus travel.

M Chandrasekhar,Kadapa

Shift systems can ease traffic jams

Thishas reference to the recent news that there will be a rejig of IPS officers to ease traffic woes in Hyderabad. Traffic jams caused by two, three and four wheelers pose immense problems to citizens of the twin cities, including pedestrians. A viable solution can be in introducing shift systems for offices, making maximum use of public transport and car-pooling. This will in no way affect the functioning of offices. There will be a considerable reduction of traffic jams.

Gudipati Anirudh,Secunderabad