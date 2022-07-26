MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th July 2022

New Prez should focus on tribal issues

It's a watershed moment for India to have an Adivasi womanas the head of the state. That a person of calibre from poor marginal social background is occupying the highest executive position applies the beauty of democracy. The madam president's first speech has shown her understanding and commitment towards welfare of poor. Though the position of President in our country cannot be a power centre, it can be influential. The first person of the nation can take initiative in certain areas of people's interest to leave his/her mark. The former president Abdul Kalam used to interact with students and leaders of the society to convey his ideas of vision for future India. His interactions with people could ignite the minds for good.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Heed Supreme call on hunger deaths



Supreme Court expressed the concern that there should not be any death due to hunger despite the fact that there is so much development in the country. Court made these remarks while hearing of a suo motu PIL initiated in May 2020 over migrant workers crises during lockdown caused by COVID. It said: "The food and civil services department in each state must have a target of how many ration cards they are going to register. This has to be worked locally as each state will have its own criteria. There must be a fixed criteria." Court further said "Ultimately the aim is that no citizen should die of hunger in India." The 2021Global Hunger Index ranked India at 101 out of 116 countries and India's rank fell from 94 last year and it is also behind its neighbours Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. Though the country is trying its best to improve the rating but still more to be done in this direction.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

IIIT Basar students left in lurch



This is regarding IIIT Basar college. Its issues are not resolved till date despite the students going on protests. The government failed to keep its promise of solving their problems within a month. The new Vice-Chancellor is only making things difficult for the students, imposing curbs on use of mobiles etc. Finally, some parents are planning to change the college because every time same issues are cropping up. The government should either resolve the issues of students or allow those who want to transfer another college.

Suresh Pentam, Secunderabad

GST move will further fuel inflation



With the narrative of 'one nation, one tax,' the GST has come into existence. But in reality it seems it is against the general rules of tax. The tax which is imposed on the basis of financial status is called good tax. But recent GST Council has decided to levy tax at exorbitant rate on milk and milk products, pencil sharpeners, paper cutting scissors, besides tax on restaurant tips and luxury rooms in hospitals. No doubt the tax on corporate hospitals that provide luxury rooms is justifiable as invariably the rich are the tax payers. But tax on essential commodities like milk lacks logic. The GST monthly collections are somewhere near to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Moreover this move fuels the already existing inflationary trends in the economy.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

No end in sight to Lanka's woes



Gotabaya Rajapaksa is gone, and Ranil Wikrem Singhe is in. But for the Lankans, it makes no difference as long as power hungry maniacs rule the country. They are struggling to survive amid a ruinous financial crisis, and experts say things are likely to get worse before they get better. People are tired, hungry and angry. Protests over daily power cuts, rising fuel prices and severe shortages of basics like food and medicines kicked off in March and show few signs of abating.

Seetharam Basaani, Hanumakonda

Ban plastic water pouches



Most of the states have not outlawed plastic water pouches. Hotels, pubs, and restaurants are also providing water pouches in place of clean water in tumblers, mugs, and jars, despite Centre's calls for us to be clean and plastic-free. The waste from water pouches is readily visible in many cities. Their consumption is killing even cows and other animals. Additionally, there is a drainage blockage brought on by waste from the water sacs, which is resulting in dangerous flies and mosquitoes. A prohibition on the sale and use of plastic water pouches can be firmly enacted, especially in urban areas. If necessary, government agencies can impose fines. In certain ways, banning water pouches will lessen environmental pollution.

Vijaykumar HK, Raichur