MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th June 2021

A ray of hope in J&K?

The face-to-face meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir leaders in a cordial atmosphere was an acknowledgement of the indispensability of the leaders of the regional parties for the restart of halted political activities in the Kashmir Valley.

The fact that the government considers the abrogation of Articles: 370 and 35A as a fait accompli and takes a firm stand against their restoration is highly significant. The constitutional validity of stripping the region of special or semi-autonomous status is now under challenge before the Supreme Court. But it does not tie the government's hand from undoing a wrong.

Meanwhile, the government appears to be not so rigid on restoration of statehood. The Congress is on the same page as BJP on the weighty matter of the revocation of the Article: 370 in the face of the strength of nationalist sentiments whipped up by the Hindu Right and holds that 'special land rights' and 'job guarantees' for the local population, for which it seeks new laws, will have the 'same effect' as the restoration of the Article: 370.

The government has made the delimitation exercise prior to the conduct of Assembly election its priority and only interest. The ongoing exercise of redrawing the boundaries of assembly constituencies is keenly watched for how and to what end it is done. It is a paradox that on the one hand Narendra Modi speaks of fostering grassroots democracy and on the other hand he is comfortable with complete central control over the region.

The right to self-determination and regional autonomy give greater meaning and value to democracy and a sense of belonging to the nation and pose no threat to the country's territorial integrity. The geographical location of Kashmir and the subterranean religious fault-lines in the sub-continent lend the issue a geopolitical dimension. New Delhi is reportedly under pressure from Washington to restore the democratic process and civil rights in Jammu and Kashmir and in touch with Islamabad through backchannels to broker a peace plan. It is also reported to have weighed up the border crisis with China in Ladakh and the ascendance of Taliban in Afghanistan.

In any case, we wish that the 'outreach meeting' becomes a shaft of hope for the people of Kashmir ; every avenue is worth exploring for them to be able to fulfil their legitimate political aspirations, protect their culture and customs – Kashmiriyat – and have a say in their future.

G David Milton, Maruthancode,Tamil Nadu

Devastating tragedy

The recent dowry death case in Kerala has shaken the consciousness of the whole state as well as that of our nation because such an incident , so horrendous, happening in Kerala known for its tolerant, progressive and educated society is unexpected and incredible. It's also shocking that around two hundred women have lost their lives in the state owing to dowry harassment in the past twelve to thirteen years.

Unless the leaders ,the governments at the State and Centre , policy makers , the concerned authorities and above all our society is ready to take dedicated , are committed to stop this and sincere steps taken to eradicate dowry the nation is sure to witness more dowry deaths. Gender equality and respect towards women must begin at home and schools. Youngsters should be made aware of the consequences of dowry and get them involved in anti dowry campaigns and lead the society to one that is free of this menace.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Unbecoming behaviour



The short temper and arrogance of the Chairperson of the Kerala State Women's Commission, MC Josephine, when the state has been grieving by a series of suicides, apparently dowry- related, by young wives, is not only shocking but unbecoming of the position she holds because no women would feel comfortable approaching her with their problems.

In a phone- in programme seen by many, her impatience was more than evident. When a woman spoke to her about domestic violence the Chairperson asked her whether she had complained to the police and on hearing a negative reply from the victim, she said, 'then suffer', which was highly inappropriate. The Women's Commission has sweeping powers to take action on its own and even bring errant policemen to book. But no such actions have come to light. Madam Josephine's body language while speaking to the press on camera also bespoke of an intolerant woman. How can such a person solve the problems of women, who may be coming out with them after a lot of self deliberation and reluctance?

No woman is happy complaining against her in- laws in public and ending her marriage. People who are in charge of such posts should have a patient and compassionate attitude towards the victims. This Chairperson has to be removed from her post immediately.

There is no dearth for laws to protect women but enforcing them and punishing culprits alone can solve the problem. Society, the judiciary, the government, which includes the law and order system, must be ever alert on this issue. Dowry deaths should be rooted out of society for good.

Elizabeth Koshy, Pathanamthitta