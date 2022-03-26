MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th March 2022

India has managed the lockdown phase well

While the Centre asked states and Union Territories to end all Covid containment measures from March 31, with Covid cases dropping considerably in the country, it has advised continuance of wearing face mask and observation of physical distancing. This is a scientific move by the Centre, considering the propensity of the virus to mutate and cause another wave.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Delightfully, on March 23, Indian government revoked all the restrictions of Epidemic Act. Now, wearing mask and maintaining social distance are only remaining two restrictions. Just 2 years back, whole India was shut down and lockdown was imposed for the maiden occasion. Indian economy had shrunk profusely, Inflation and Unemployment were skyrocketing. As every cloud has silver lining, we as a nation not only overcame all the predicaments but we improved significantly. India is progressing massively in 10 areas.

Let's talks with facts. GDP, It has grown 30 per cent from its lowest ebb. Unemployment, it has seen the decline of 15 per cent. Service Sector, In April 2020, PMI had reached its record at 5.4, in February 2022, it was 51.8. PMI above 50 is considered good. Sensex After witnessing its nadir at 25,981, it touched its zenith at 62,345 in Oct 2021 and it has climbed 31,000 points from the lowest. In March 2020, India had the digital transaction of 2.06 lakh crore rupees and in February 2022, it was 8.26 lakh crore rupees. Manufacturing, in April 2020, had touched record low of 27.4 PMI and in February 2022, it has doubled and reached at 54.9 PMI.

Retail Inflation, it was around 7.6 per cent (highest in 6 years) and in February 2022, it was 6.01 per cent. Auto sales, 2,61,633 cars were sold in April 2020 and 2,62,984 cars were sold in March 2022. Real estate, 1.8 lakh houses were sold and in 2021, 2.05 lakh houses were sold and even more than 1 lakh new projects are in the pipeline. Indian exports, for the first time in the history of liberated India, it has crossed $ 400 billion mark, it was in the vicinity of $ 300 billion in 2021.

Rahul Chouhan, Ujjain

It is heartening and a creditable achievement by India, to notch its exports by 37 per cent to reach a $400 billion level during April-March 22, 2021-22, compared to the previous fiscal of $292 billion, and achieving the target, 9 days ahead of March 31, deadline. This is undoubtedly a milestone towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the country has chalked out for itself achieving self-sufficiency, in all aspects of growth and development in the country.

This has been made possible by the active and enthusiastic involvement of cottage industries, farmers, weavers, manufacturers and MSMEs by exporting products like electronic, engineering, leather, plastic, textile, and readymade goods, along with Coffee, meat, dairy and marine products, despite huge logistic challenges, including container shortage, freight and liquidity constraints.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Stop advts, start working



Bhagwant Mann's asking for Rs 50000 crore for two years each from Centre as a package help is a genuine demand in view of the financial mess of this border area state since decades encompassing wars with Pakistan, green revolution, dark days of terrorism and now the depleting ground waters, the polluted rivers spreading cancer and shifting industries from the state etc. etc.

Central projects must be sought by the Mann government to encourage employment for the youth to wean them away from drug scourge mostly in rural Punjab. Austerity measures in the Punjab secretariat offices and controlled spending on MLAs' comforts are a must too.

King size advertisements in newspapers and TV media must be pruned. For the new government both the money and time are precious to be spent wisely as it has the challenge of fulfilling their pre-election promises of freebies also. Further, it will be better if AAP's flock of MLAs and ministers understand quickly the systematic bureaucratic hurdles in the implementation of decisions to benefit people.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana

Misery continues for public



The steep hike in price of cooking gas cylinder would be an additional burden on the shoulders of the common man. The daily upward revision of fuel prices after a lullaby of four months, thanks to the polls, is adding untold misery to the lives of populace. The retail inflation has already touched the roof. The pandemic has pushed millions more to the pool of poor. The record growth in unemployment, the loss of incomes, the reduced incomes and increased costs of living have turned nightmarish to the average Indian in contemporary times. The government should find ways to alleviate the economic ailment. Reducing the taxes and controlling the prices of essential commodities can bring succour to the common man at these most trying times.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla