MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th March 2024

Guvs in oppn-ruled states unreasonable

‘It’s concerning to observe that Governors in non-BJP states are primarily acting upon court directives. It’s noteworthy that both the Kerala and the Karnataka governments have filed Cases in the Apex Court against the President of India and the Central government regarding the clearance of pending bills and the release of Central funds. Additionally, in Tamil Nadu, a minister was reinstated in the Cabinet based on a court directive. The prevalence of such situations raises questions about the necessity of the Governor’s post when courts are increasingly shouldering the burden of governance.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Shut wine shops on all festivals

This refers to ‘Wine shops to be closed on occasion of Holi festival’. Good decision! Festivals are important to maintain unity and harmony among people as well as ensure an atmosphere of happiness and enthusiasm in the society. People who drink alcohol create dispute and strife in society and also their own money is squandered, and thus, the sanctity of festivals is destroyed. For this reason, it is advisable that government should keep the liquor shops closed not only on the day of some specific festivals but on all important festivals.

Sudhir Kangutkar, Thane

Finance Minister’s nonchalant nature

The stance by Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, defending the non-release of drought relief funds to Karnataka may be a good defence, but is a treachery. As regards high onion prices about a time ago, she said her family did not consume onions. Her stance on electoral bonds funding is that the opposition received more funds than BJP. Any takers? She could be termed a true soldier of BJP, but not a conscientious minister of the nation.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

BRS credibility at very low

Sub: More to quit BRS. March 25, 2024. This refers to more lawmakers of BRS quitting the party to join BJP and Congress in Telangana, which is a serious cause for concern to KCR and family. One feels the BRS should have efficiently managed its second term in office more constructively giving no scope for corruption and mismanagement as it is tough for any party to be in power for a third consecutive term despite a good show. The Kavitha factor in the Delhi Liquorgate has affected the credibility of BRS.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

No party can claim high moral ground

Ref: Editorial “Unchecked corporate funding cripples democracy” (25-03-2024). Money and muscle power travel hand in hand and are inseparables. Strong opposition is an essential ingredient for success of parliamentary democracy. It is unfortunate that richest entrepreneurs have a say in the govts. Thereby corruption goes to high peaks in various forms. Electoral bonds are one of the ways of corrupt practices. All the three pillars of the constitution are under the guard of one man whose decision is final and irrevocable. Whenever democracy is getting damaged, editorial essays depict with sadness and who cares such ones.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

This refers to “Unchecked, corporate funding cripples democracy” (25 March). The fact of the matter is democracy has already been crippled and trampled by the BJP government led by PM Modi. With more than 60% per cent of funding via the now scrapped electoral bond going into the kitty of BJP, they are doing everything possible to cripple not only the opposition parties but in the process democracy as well. The arrest of two elected CMs has already crippled not only administration but democracy in two states. The party which claims they already have a mandate for the third term still wants to deny space to the opposition.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

BJP receiving the bulk of the bond donations from corporates is a clear reflection that it did not meet compliance fully to allow a level playing field essential in a democracy. Ostensibly with Indian elections said to be most expensive, the grouse of opposition parties of not getting donations as much as BJP is understandable. The very foundation of democracy will be at risk if the electoral process goes on like this. All in all, time has come to bring a better system for electoral funding.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad