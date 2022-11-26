MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th November 2022

Guiding force for governance

India celebrates its 73rd Constitution Day on 26/11 this year. Being both flexible and rigid, it has been serving its purpose completely to the expectations of its architects. The constitutional bodies are under scanner often. The judiciary is surprised to see the lightening speed of the government in appointing new Chief Election Commissioner. The role of another constitutional office, the Governor's office, has to be made clear in the federal setup. The right to privacy and the right to freedom are in vulnerable state, thanks to the new challenges. The Constitution document remains the saviour and guiding force for the country, for which the architects deserve all kudos.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Will KCR's fight against Centre pay off?

Apropos 'KCR to bare nefarious designs of Modi govt.' The political temperature in Telangana is definitely reaching a boiling point with the war of words by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao against the Centre, in the aftermath of Munugode by-election in which TRS emerged winner. CM KCR is reeling out several dues from the Centre that are to accrue to Telangana. The situation compounded by I-T and ED raids on political and industrial bigwigs in the state, which is not to the liking of the Chief Minister. His Labour Minister, subjected I-T raids, said he had no fears as long as KCR is the CM of the state, and his strength. But, will such arguments hold water politically and judiciously to win votes?

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Amend selection process for CEC

The apex court validly observed that appointing an IAS officer who opted for VRS as the CEC within one day amounts to lightning speed for no valid reasons. In fact, people became convinced that CEC post held extensive sway during the tenure of TN Seshan. Resorting measures impartially without placating ruling party was a prime reason for people's adulation of him. Drastic change in the present system of considering the name of one individual alone for leading the constitutional institutions is indispensably required. Legislation by Parliament is required for changing appointment method in the manner of detecting fitting by expert committee from panel after evaluating norms.

B V Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Governors must shun political loyalism

This refers to "Shastri oriented country towards self-reliance: TN Guv" (25 November). If President of India is considered as the first citizen of India, the Governor is the first citizen of state. The Tamil Nadu Governor continues to speak like the first spokesperson of the ruling party whose government has made him. The constitutional head cannot make off the cuff remarks like politicians and the ruling party is bent upon damaging the image of our first PM Nehru. By making oblique reference, he is only trying to please his political masters. If he is so much interested in the ruling party and their ideology, he should give up his post and join the party.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Moral values in all spheres on the wane

Of late, it is observed that young mothers are resorting to end the lives of their husbands and children with the help of their paramours due to lubricious and lewd nature. Husbands are also killing their consorts due to lascivious reasons. Couples are committing suicides on account of penury. In between, innocent children are becoming orphans. Students are liquidating their precious lives due to love failure. We need not highlight rapes and murders. Why our culture and ethical values are declining to unfathomable level? Where has gone the powerful, lovable and sacrificial motherhood? It cannot be denied that smart phones are spoiling the minds of people. Deteriorating family relations are destroying our well-laid bandages day by day. Remedy is not in sight.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Stop use of marriage as a licence to rape

The Kerala Hight Court has denied bail to a 31-year-old man who was charged under the POCSO Act for purportedly impregnating a 15-year-old girl who he claims to be his wife (Marriage with Minor Muslim Girl offence under POCSO: HC; THI, Nov 22). The main intent of the POCSO Act is to protect children's (below 18) safety, modesty and shield them from any kind of physical, psychological, and mental abuse. If this case was child sexual abuse in the cover of marriage, it should not be absolved as it undermines all forms of child rights. It is also terrible to hear that marriage is acting as a 'licence' to indulge in these kinds of offences. Hence, we need a more robust and unerring legislation to keep up with the pace of social crimes.

Ramala Divya, Hyderabad.