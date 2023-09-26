MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th September 2023

Congress has winning prospects in TS

Rahul Gandhi’s comments seem to be misquoted on the probably win of Congress party in Telangana. In fact, he expressed confidence that Congress party will win in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. He rightly said that BJP has been decimated and is over in Telangana. He rightly said that in Telangana polls Congress is controlling the narrative. But if he says there is less chance to Congress to win in Telangana then definitely it would be a booster shot to ruling BRS and the state Congress would feel let down and disappointed. Certainly, sometimes Rahul Gandhi makes right statements at wrong time. Certainly, his statements are like commander laying down arms in the battlefield. Congress party has given five guarantees to the voters of Telangana and it would certainly help Congress party’s winning prospects in Telangana.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

TS Governor sets the record straight

For ages, the upper houses have become rehabilitation centres for politically unemployed. TS Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has taken a right and bold decision in refusing to put her stamp on nominating Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana as MLCs by the government under Governor’s quota. She displayed grit and courage earlier also when the RTC bill was sent to her at the eleventh hour. She was not cowed down by political gimmicks and pressure tactics of the state government and stood her ground firmly. These MLC seats are to be filled by those who have distinguished themselves in specified categories and not otherwise. All political parties have misused and continue to misuse this provision by nominating their favorites to these positions. Our Lady Governor deserves all the praise for trying to set the record straight despite massive political opposition and vile criticism.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

PM should be resolute on women’s quota

THI front page cartoon (Sept 25) speaks a lot with contradicting remarks that women’s bill is not possible by 2024 and it is possible if it were Modi. He is indeed an enterprising PM making a big show of passing the bill 33% quota for women at a special session with witnesses from public women in the House. It is a political stunt with 2024 elections on the anvil and he is resolute to win the mandate for a third term against all odds in view of his anti-Muslim regime to the detriment of right-thinking people at home and abroad. With just six months, can his stunt of somersault get perks through enacting the bill through all constitutional phases?

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Unscientific theories rule the roost

This refers to your editorial ‘Politicos should imbibe true spirit of science,’ the point is well taken but why limit it to just politicians. Everybody should imbibe it. The BJP’s ideology and support has ensured that many unscientific theories have found their way into the psyche of many right-wing groups. Recently, a well-qualified person, a professor at IIT, said that the cause of landslides and floods in Himachal was a result of meat eating by the people. During corona, the entire nation was banging utensils at a date and time. Crores of rupees are being spent on proving the scientific value of cows. One of the believers felt covering himself with cow dung would protect him from corona but died soon after. Every fake narrative in the field of traditional medicine makes the otherwise efficacious remedy hard to accept. The PM himself made some unscientific remarks about gutter gas and cloud cover. Some have blamed Chinese food and the wearing of jeans for the moral decay in the nation.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Help the young minds beat stress

Focusing the mind with academic schedules and activities is essential during studies, be it at school or university level. However, it is the best time from childhood. Reading with interest to gain subject knowledge is essential than thinking of ranks or getting qualified marks. Lots of good observations are possible through the class and school mates. Knowledge and the books are universal. Thus, the teachers focus on the best to share with the students. Parents, teachers and classmates shall identify the weak and those fearing about memory and examinations. Teachers shall allocate extracurricular activities to one and all. They shall form groups having the weak and strong minds. Thus, many get reshaped through friends for success cheerfully.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad